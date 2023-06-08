CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
Leading healthcare consumer experience platform League announced the addition of Spencer Korn as the newest member of its executive leadership team. Korn joins League after more than 13 years at Salesforce in their healthcare practice and will take the role of Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development.
For over 25 years, Spencer has worked at the intersection of enterprise technology and sales. A seasoned sales leader with a track record of driving exceptional revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams, Korn has held senior leadership positions at renowned companies including Salesforce, Symantec, 1E, netForensics, and IKON. During his 13-year tenure at Salesforce as an Area Vice President of Sales, specializing in Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS), Korn’s teams achieved impressive double-digit growth year after year, contributing to the unprecedented success of Salesforce's HLS vertical. He is deeply passionate about the role technology platforms can play in accelerating healthcare CX transformation and has a reputation for driving meaningful value for his customers.
“I’m pleased to officially welcome Spencer to the League team,” said Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. “He not only has extensive healthcare expertise but also experience in complex enterprise selling. Spencer is a thoughtful people leader widely recognized for his ability to foster collaboration and culture, two key criteria for success at League.”
The news follows League’s recently announced $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, supporter of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack.
“I’ve seen a lot of healthcare technology throughout my career but what excited me most about League was that it is truly designed for consumer engagement,” said Spencer Korn. “It’s time for healthcare payers and providers to unlock the power of their data and clinical expertise — experiences powered by League are designed to do just that.”
About League:
Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.
