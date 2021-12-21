BOSTON (AP) — A former administrator at a Boston middle school charged with sexually abusing a child was released without bail at his arraignment, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Michael McDonald, 40, pleaded not guilty on Monday to aggravated child rape, posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child sexual abuse materials, and dissemination of materials harmful to a minor, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, have no unsupervised contact with childred under 18, and surrender his passport.
McDonald denies the charges.
“Michael McDonald is shocked and devastated that he has been falsely accused of these acts," his attorney, Dan Gaudet, said in a statement. “The allegations made against him could not be further from the truth.”
McDonald, former Dean of Students at Dearborn Middle School, used “his position of trust to prey on a child," Rollins said. He also worked or volunteered for several school-based and private programs for at-risk youth.
The alleged abuse began in 2013 when the boy was 15, prosecutors said. Although the conduct continued for years, because of state law, prosecutors were only able to pursue charges for alleged conduct that occurred prior to the youth's 16th birthday.