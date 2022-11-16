One of Wingstop’s top executives will become CEO of Jeni’s, the ice cream chain with a devoted following.
Stacy Peterson, who had been Wingstop’s chief revenue officer, will take over the top job with the Columbus, Ohio-based company in December.
Wingstop disclosed in a regulatory filing earlier this month that Peterson was leaving for what was described only as a CEO position at an unidentified company. During her nine years at Wingstop, she helped the company grow from 550 restaurants to 1,900 today and led its digital and marketing transformation. Wingstop’s revenue topped $282 million in 2021.
“I’m excited to join Team Jeni’s and help carry on their commitment to making better ice creams and bringing people together,” Peterson said in a statement. “What Jeni created, with quality as the company’s North Star and a tremendous focus on customer experience ... will continue to be what differentiates this company.”
Before going to Wingstop, Peterson held leadership positions at other Dallas-Fort Worth companies, including Service King, FedEx Office and CBRE. She will relocate next year with her family to Columbus.
Jeni’s outgoing CEO John Lowe announced in June that he was stepping aside after 13 years. He will remain on its board.
The company was founded in 2002 by ice cream maker Jeni Britton. It ended 2021 with annual revenue of $95.7 million, up 45% from a year earlier.
