ForSight Robotics Recognized by Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

ForSight Robotics, a pioneer of robotic eye surgery, today was recognized as a finalist in the Health category of Fast Company ’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. The prestigious list showcases some of the world’s most innovative projects and companies that are actively tackling global challenges.
“Over one billion people worldwide suffer from preventable vision impairment. Our mission to restore sight for millions of patients is guided by a disruptive idea – and we are proud to be at the forefront of redefining quality surgical eye care,” said ForSight Robotics Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Glozman, PhD. “Increasing patient access to standardized, top-tier procedures while empowering surgeons to perform with enhanced precision are at the heart of democratizing surgical care. We are honored to be distinguished by Fast Company for our impact-driven innovation, and are humbled to be shaping a brighter future and bringing hope to patients all over the world.”
ForSight Robotics is developing ORYOM (meaning “daylight” in Hebrew), a robotic surgery platform for cataracts and widespread eye diseases. The surgical robotics platform will utilize AI-based algorithms, advanced computer vision, and miniaturized-mechanics to provide ten-fold precision. Initially treating cataracts, the ORYOM ophthalmic robotic surgery platform has a hybrid kinematic structure that allows a reach to any point within the human eye. The ORYOM platform has already been used successfully in multiple cataract procedures on an animal eye model by a number of ophthalmic surgeons.
“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honorees,” said Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”
ForSight Robotics was selected from a pool of over 2,200 entries for the World Changing Ideas Awards. Recently, ForSight Robotics was also named to Fierce MedTech’s Fierce 15 list, and joins the ranks of internationally-recognized companies developing technology to improve global healthcare.
About ForSight Robotics:
ForSight Robotics is a surgical robotics company pioneering world-class technology to democratize quality surgical eye care. The Israel-based company is developing ORYOM (“daylight” in Hebrew), the world’s first robotic surgery platform for cataracts and widespread eye diseases, which will utilize AI-based algorithms, advanced computer vision, and miniaturized-mechanics. Backed by globally recognized VCs and industry leaders, ForSight Robotics is redefining ophthalmic surgery and bringing hope to millions of patients worldwide. To learn more, visit forsightrobotics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards:
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company ’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
