1st-$21,756, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|I Idolize You (L), 120
|M. Pinto
|3-1-2
|Michael Blake
|5/2
|2
|Martini Sue (L), 115
|H. Newell
|4-4-2
|Noel Williams
|4/1
|3
|Giant Mine (L), 115
|M. David
|5-5-6
|Lindsey Hoad
|5/1
|4
|Florida Won (L), 118
|A. Santos
|4-1-5
|Ross Armata, Jr.
|9/5
|5
|A I Initiative (L), 120
|C. Husbands
|4-1-2
|John Simms
|7/2
2nd-$80,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
Rondeau Bay Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Red Equinox (L), 118
|J. Stein
|4-1-6
|Jamie Attard
|4/1
|2
|Sunsprite , 118
|L. Contreras
|3-3-4
|Kevin Attard
|2/1
|3
|Careful Java (L), 118
|M. Pinto
|1-2-2
|Michaela Neubauer
|6/1
|4
|Silent Guroo (L), 118
|G. Boulanger
|4-7-3
|Denyse McClachrie
|12/1
|5
|Kerics Beauty (L), 118
|P. Husbands
|2-6-2
|Steven Chircop
|8/1
|6
|Ring Them Bells , 118
|E. Ramsammy
|x-x-x
|Claudia Rabstein
|20/1
|7
|Benny's Button (L), 118
|J. Crawford
|5-4-1
|Beverley Chubb
|3/1
|8
|Reine Secret (L), 118
|K. Kimura
|2-1-6
|Ravendra Raghunath
|12/1
3rd-$15,435, Claiming $4,500-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Pastel Emily (L), 118
|A. Santos
|3-4-4
|Ray O'Connor
|15/1
|2
|Miss Matilda , 122
|J. Hoyte
|1-3-3
|Paula Loescher
|7/2
|3
|Eight Speed (L), 120
|H. Newell
|3-1-7
|Gary Chudobiak
|5/2
|4
|Classy Vision , 118
|O. Moreno
|2-2-3
|Daryl Ezra
|5/1
|5
|Moon Rover (L), 120
|C. Husbands
|4-5-4
|Michael Blake
|15/1
|6
|Ri N Ginger (L), 117
|M. David
|1-3-1
|Joseph Humber
|10/1
|7
|Dad's Missy (L), 120
|L. Contreras
|3-8-2
|Steve Attard
|9/5
4th-$80,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, Six Furlongs
Lake Erie Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Forest Survivor (L), 122
|K. Kimura
|1-1-2
|Norman McKnight
|2/1
|2
|Exceed (L), 118
|O. Moreno
|4-6-8
|Ashlee Brnjas
|12/1
|3
|Glitter Mountain (L), 118
|J. Crawford
|3-5-3
|Desmond Maynard
|15/1
|4
|Dragon's Brew (L), 122
|D. Fukumoto
|5-4-1
|Robert Tiller
|5/2
|5
|Blind Trust (L), 118
|C. Husbands
|3-1-2
|Claudia Rabstein
|20/1
|6
|Savvy Layla (L), 118
|M. Buchanan
|2-6-2
|Richard Davis
|12/1
|7
|Red River Rebel (L), 122
|R. Hernandez
|7-3-4
|Kevin Attard
|7/2
|8
|All Canadian (L), 118
|E. Wilson
|5-8-1
|Gail Cox
|6/1
5th-$13,230, Claiming $3,000-$3,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Duke of Hearts (L), 120
|C. Husbands
|3-4-5
|Elliot Sullivan
|9/5
|2
|Shotgun Blast (L), 113
|M. David
|5-2-1
|James Goldenberg
|3/1
|3
|Seamus (L), 120
|M. Buchanan
|8-5-3
|Joseph Humber
|10/1
|4
|You're All Right (L), 118
|O. Moreno
|4-9-1
|Barbara Bailey
|15/1
|5
|Pouroso (L), 118
|A. Santos
|8-5-1
|Sharon Ceccato
|4/1
|6
|Deputy of Egbert (L), 120
|J. Crawford
|5-4-3
|Julie Mathes
|10/1
|7
|Lillz Not Crying (L), 120
|K. Johnson
|4-4-2
|Joseph Humber
|15/1
|8
|Put a Hemi in Her (L), 120
|S. Singh
|6-4-6
|Julie Mathes
|6/1
6th-$30,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
Le Cinquieme Essai Cup Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gold Venture (L), 118
|O. Moreno
|1-2-4
|Daniel Wills
|10/1
|2
|Jack Beanstalk (L), 118
|C. Husbands
|1-2-2
|Desmond Maynard
|6/1
|3
|The Mighty Judge (L), 118
|D. Fukumoto
|4-4-3
|John Simms
|10/1
|4
|Bay of Rum (L), 118
|A. Santos
|5-4-5
|Shana Lopez
|12/1
|5
|Awesome Miner (L), 118
|M. Pinto
|2-9-1
|Michaela Neubauer
|9/2
|6
|Drena's Bullet (L), 118
|K. Kimura
|2-4-6
|Ken Albu
|10/1
|7
|Seau (L), 120
|S. Singh
|1-6-4
|John Simms
|7/2
|8
|Money Matters (L), 118
|K. Johnson
|3-2-1
|Noel Williams
|8/1
|9
|Be Vewy Vewy Quiet (L), 120
|J. Crawford
|3-1-10
|Jeff Voyce
|3/1
7th-$19,404, Claiming $6,250-$6,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Play It Smart (L), 120
|J. Alderson
|2-1-3
|Anthony Alderson
|5/2
|2
|Lost Corsage (L), 120
|K. Johnson
|4-3-2
|Daniel Wills
|2/1
|3
|Termsandconditions (L), 118
|J. Crawford
|2-3-1
|Ravendra Raghunath
|3/1
|4
|Tara Empire (L), 118
|S. Singh
|9-7-1
|Joseph Humber
|15/1
|5
|Leave It With Me (L), 118
|M. Pinto
|6-6-4
|Joan Mitchell
|10/1
|6
|Enhanced Finance , 120
|M. Buchanan
|3-10-6
|Martin Hinckson
|4/1
8th-$30,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
Molson Cup Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Naked Illusion (L), 118
|K. Johnson
|5-12-4
|Daryl Hasmatali
|10/1
|2
|Capoeira (L), 118
|M. Buchanan
|2-2-4
|Paula Loescher
|5/1
|3
|Grazarion (L), 118
|O. Moreno
|8-1-2
|Tom Steer
|12/1
|4
|Princess Moro (L), 118
|E. Ramsammy
|9-4-6
|William McMahon
|20/1
|5
|Cheeky Pint (L), 120
|C. Husbands
|1-3-1
|Francine Villeneuve
|9/5
|6
|Express Banking (L), 118
|J. Crawford
|5-6-5
|Alison Jennings
|3/1
|7
|It'snicetobenice (L), 118
|S. Singh
|3-2-1
|Noel Williams
|8/1
|8
|Feature Creature (L), 118
|K. Kimura
|4-3-6
|John Simms
|6/1
9th-$21,756, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tale of Vienna (L), 120
|M. Buchanan
|3-4-3
|Sharon Ceccato
|6/1
|2
|Brady O'Brady (L), 118
|A. Santos
|2-1-5
|Barrington Siddo
|3/1
|3
|Cheek to Cheek (L), 120
|A. Gallardo
|6-1-2
|Darwin Banach
|8/1
|4
|Bangor Ridge (L), 115
|M. David
|5-6-1
|Richard Davis
|5/1
|5
|Fafa Fooey (L), 118
|J. Crawford
|1-2-5
|Sharon Ceccato
|4/1
|6
|Executive Decree (L), 120
|O. Moreno
|6-2-6
|Cindy Mustoe
|12/1
|7
|What's On Tap (L), 120
|S. Singh
|1-2-4
|Joseph Humber
|5/2
10th-$400,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and Three Sixteenths
Prince of Wales Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Avoman (L), 126
|A. Gallardo
|6-1-3
|Donald MacRae
|7/2
|2
|Tidal Forces (L), 126
|E. Wilson
|9-5-1
|Gail Cox
|15/1
|3
|Curlin's Catch (L), 123
|P. Husbands
|5-3-5
|Mark Casse
|9/2
|4
|Haddassah , 126
|G. Boulanger
|8-3-3
|Kevin Attard
|12/1
|5
|H C Holiday (L), 126
|L. Contreras
|3-2-4
|Kevin Attard
|5/2
|6
|Ready At Dawn , 126
|M. Buchanan
|1-10-7
|Daryl Ezra
|30/1
|7
|Harlan Estate , 126
|K. Kimura
|7-1-2
|Kevin Attard
|6/1
|8
|Keep Grinding (L), 126
|R. Hernandez
|5-2-3
|Tino Attard
|3/1
11th-$19,404, Claiming $6,250-$6,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Light It Up (L), 120
|R. Taylor
|10-7-11
|Alison Crook
|20/1
|2
|Twick (L), 118
|M. Buchanan
|4-5-7
|Joseph Humber
|15/1
|3
|Mahone Bay (L), 118
|J. Alderson
|5-2-1
|Chris Jolin
|8/1
|4
|Freret (L), 120
|K. Johnson
|3-10-4
|Mark Fournier
|3/1
|5
|Savoia (L), 120
|E. Ramsammy
|6-8-7
|Julie Ayres
|20/1
|6
|Machisima (L), 120
|C. Husbands
|1-3-6
|Steven Cathcart
|6/1
|7
|Loaded Once More , 118
|O. Moreno
|3-4-4
|Joseph Humber
|7/2
|8
|Chaldea (L), 120
|H. Vanek
|4-1-4
|Julie Mathes
|9/2
|9
|Klassy Delight (L), 120
|D. Johnson
|2-3-9
|Desmond Maynard
|8/1
|10
|Tourist Attraction (L), 118
|J. Crawford
|1-5-2
|Ravendra Raghunath
|10/1
|11
|Splendida (L), 118
|S. Singh
|1-11-2
|Julie Mathes
|6/1
|12
|Magic Finnish (L), 120
|O. Moreno
|5-4-10
|Cindy Mustoe
|12/1
|13
|Above the Line (L), 122
|H. Vanek
|1-3-2
|Nick Mileni, Jr.
|4/1
