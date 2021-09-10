1st-$21,756, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1I Idolize You (L), 120M. Pinto3-1-2Michael Blake5/2
2Martini Sue (L), 115H. Newell4-4-2Noel Williams4/1
3Giant Mine (L), 115M. David5-5-6Lindsey Hoad5/1
4Florida Won (L), 118A. Santos4-1-5Ross Armata, Jr.9/5
5A I Initiative (L), 120C. Husbands4-1-2John Simms7/2

2nd-$80,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

Rondeau Bay Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Red Equinox (L), 118J. Stein4-1-6Jamie Attard4/1
2Sunsprite , 118L. Contreras3-3-4Kevin Attard2/1
3Careful Java (L), 118M. Pinto1-2-2Michaela Neubauer6/1
4Silent Guroo (L), 118G. Boulanger4-7-3Denyse McClachrie12/1
5Kerics Beauty (L), 118P. Husbands2-6-2Steven Chircop8/1
6Ring Them Bells , 118E. Ramsammyx-x-xClaudia Rabstein20/1
7Benny's Button (L), 118J. Crawford5-4-1Beverley Chubb3/1
8Reine Secret (L), 118K. Kimura2-1-6Ravendra Raghunath12/1

3rd-$15,435, Claiming $4,500-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Pastel Emily (L), 118A. Santos3-4-4Ray O'Connor15/1
2Miss Matilda , 122J. Hoyte1-3-3Paula Loescher7/2
3Eight Speed (L), 120H. Newell3-1-7Gary Chudobiak5/2
4Classy Vision , 118O. Moreno2-2-3Daryl Ezra5/1
5Moon Rover (L), 120C. Husbands4-5-4Michael Blake15/1
6Ri N Ginger (L), 117M. David1-3-1Joseph Humber10/1
7Dad's Missy (L), 120L. Contreras3-8-2Steve Attard9/5

4th-$80,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, Six Furlongs

Lake Erie Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Forest Survivor (L), 122K. Kimura1-1-2Norman McKnight2/1
2Exceed (L), 118O. Moreno4-6-8Ashlee Brnjas12/1
3Glitter Mountain (L), 118J. Crawford3-5-3Desmond Maynard15/1
4Dragon's Brew (L), 122D. Fukumoto5-4-1Robert Tiller5/2
5Blind Trust (L), 118C. Husbands3-1-2Claudia Rabstein20/1
6Savvy Layla (L), 118M. Buchanan2-6-2Richard Davis12/1
7Red River Rebel (L), 122R. Hernandez7-3-4Kevin Attard7/2
8All Canadian (L), 118E. Wilson5-8-1Gail Cox6/1

5th-$13,230, Claiming $3,000-$3,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Duke of Hearts (L), 120C. Husbands3-4-5Elliot Sullivan9/5
2Shotgun Blast (L), 113M. David5-2-1James Goldenberg3/1
3Seamus (L), 120M. Buchanan8-5-3Joseph Humber10/1
4You're All Right (L), 118O. Moreno4-9-1Barbara Bailey15/1
5Pouroso (L), 118A. Santos8-5-1Sharon Ceccato4/1
6Deputy of Egbert (L), 120J. Crawford5-4-3Julie Mathes10/1
7Lillz Not Crying (L), 120K. Johnson4-4-2Joseph Humber15/1
8Put a Hemi in Her (L), 120S. Singh6-4-6Julie Mathes6/1

6th-$30,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

Le Cinquieme Essai Cup Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gold Venture (L), 118O. Moreno1-2-4Daniel Wills10/1
2Jack Beanstalk (L), 118C. Husbands1-2-2Desmond Maynard6/1
3The Mighty Judge (L), 118D. Fukumoto4-4-3John Simms10/1
4Bay of Rum (L), 118A. Santos5-4-5Shana Lopez12/1
5Awesome Miner (L), 118M. Pinto2-9-1Michaela Neubauer9/2
6Drena's Bullet (L), 118K. Kimura2-4-6Ken Albu10/1
7Seau (L), 120S. Singh1-6-4John Simms7/2
8Money Matters (L), 118K. Johnson3-2-1Noel Williams8/1
9Be Vewy Vewy Quiet (L), 120J. Crawford3-1-10Jeff Voyce3/1

7th-$19,404, Claiming $6,250-$6,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Play It Smart (L), 120J. Alderson2-1-3Anthony Alderson5/2
2Lost Corsage (L), 120K. Johnson4-3-2Daniel Wills2/1
3Termsandconditions (L), 118J. Crawford2-3-1Ravendra Raghunath3/1
4Tara Empire (L), 118S. Singh9-7-1Joseph Humber15/1
5Leave It With Me (L), 118M. Pinto6-6-4Joan Mitchell10/1
6Enhanced Finance , 120M. Buchanan3-10-6Martin Hinckson4/1

8th-$30,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

Molson Cup Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Naked Illusion (L), 118K. Johnson5-12-4Daryl Hasmatali10/1
2Capoeira (L), 118M. Buchanan2-2-4Paula Loescher5/1
3Grazarion (L), 118O. Moreno8-1-2Tom Steer12/1
4Princess Moro (L), 118E. Ramsammy9-4-6William McMahon20/1
5Cheeky Pint (L), 120C. Husbands1-3-1Francine Villeneuve9/5
6Express Banking (L), 118J. Crawford5-6-5Alison Jennings3/1
7It'snicetobenice (L), 118S. Singh3-2-1Noel Williams8/1
8Feature Creature (L), 118K. Kimura4-3-6John Simms6/1

9th-$21,756, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tale of Vienna (L), 120M. Buchanan3-4-3Sharon Ceccato6/1
2Brady O'Brady (L), 118A. Santos2-1-5Barrington Siddo3/1
3Cheek to Cheek (L), 120A. Gallardo6-1-2Darwin Banach8/1
4Bangor Ridge (L), 115M. David5-6-1Richard Davis5/1
5Fafa Fooey (L), 118J. Crawford1-2-5Sharon Ceccato4/1
6Executive Decree (L), 120O. Moreno6-2-6Cindy Mustoe12/1
7What's On Tap (L), 120S. Singh1-2-4Joseph Humber5/2

10th-$400,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and Three Sixteenths

Prince of Wales Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Avoman (L), 126A. Gallardo6-1-3Donald MacRae7/2
2Tidal Forces (L), 126E. Wilson9-5-1Gail Cox15/1
3Curlin's Catch (L), 123P. Husbands5-3-5Mark Casse9/2
4Haddassah , 126G. Boulanger8-3-3Kevin Attard12/1
5H C Holiday (L), 126L. Contreras3-2-4Kevin Attard5/2
6Ready At Dawn , 126M. Buchanan1-10-7Daryl Ezra30/1
7Harlan Estate , 126K. Kimura7-1-2Kevin Attard6/1
8Keep Grinding (L), 126R. Hernandez5-2-3Tino Attard3/1

11th-$19,404, Claiming $6,250-$6,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Light It Up (L), 120R. Taylor10-7-11Alison Crook20/1
2Twick (L), 118M. Buchanan4-5-7Joseph Humber15/1
3Mahone Bay (L), 118J. Alderson5-2-1Chris Jolin8/1
4Freret (L), 120K. Johnson3-10-4Mark Fournier3/1
5Savoia (L), 120E. Ramsammy6-8-7Julie Ayres20/1
6Machisima (L), 120C. Husbands1-3-6Steven Cathcart6/1
7Loaded Once More , 118O. Moreno3-4-4Joseph Humber7/2
8Chaldea (L), 120H. Vanek4-1-4Julie Mathes9/2
9Klassy Delight (L), 120D. Johnson2-3-9Desmond Maynard8/1
10Tourist Attraction (L), 118J. Crawford1-5-2Ravendra Raghunath10/1
11Splendida (L), 118S. Singh1-11-2Julie Mathes6/1
12Magic Finnish (L), 120O. Moreno5-4-10Cindy Mustoe12/1
13Above the Line (L), 122H. Vanek1-3-2Nick Mileni, Jr.4/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you