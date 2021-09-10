1st_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|I Idolize You
|120
|Florida Won
|118
|Martini Sue
|115
|A I Initiative
|120
|Giant Mine
|115
2nd_$80,000, stk, 3YO F, 6f.
Rondeau Bay Stakes
|Red Equinox
|118
|Kerics Beauty
|118
|Sunsprite
|118
|Ring Them Bells
|118
|Careful Java
|118
|Benny's Button
|118
|Silent Guroo
|118
|Reine Secret
|118
3rd_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Pastel Emily
|118
|Moon Rover
|120
|Miss Matilda
|122
|Ri N Ginger
|117
|Eight Speed
|120
|Dad's Missy
|120
|Classy Vision
|118
4th_$80,000, stk, 3YO, 6f.
Lake Erie Stakes
|Forest Survivor
|122
|Blind Trust
|118
|Exceed
|118
|Savvy Layla
|118
|Glitter Mountain
|118
|Red River Rebel
|122
|Dragon's Brew
|122
|All Canadian
|118
5th_$13,230, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Duke of Hearts
|120
|Pouroso
|118
|Shotgun Blast
|113
|Deputy of Egbert
|120
|Seamus
|120
|Lillz Not Crying
|120
|You're All Right
|118
|Put a Hemi in Her
|120
6th_$30,000, stk, 3YO up, 6½f.
Le Cinquieme Essai Cup Stakes
|Gold Venture
|118
|Drena's Bullet
|118
|Jack Beanstalk
|118
|Seau
|120
|The Mighty Judge
|118
|Money Matters
|118
|Bay of Rum
|118
|Be Vewy Vewy Quiet
|120
|Awesome Miner
|118
7th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Play It Smart
|120
|Tara Empire
|118
|Lost Corsage
|120
|Leave It With Me
|118
|Termsandconditions
|118
|Enhanced Finance
|120
8th_$30,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
Molson Cup Stakes
|Naked Illusion
|118
|Cheeky Pint
|120
|Capoeira
|118
|Express Banking
|118
|Grazarion
|118
|It'snicetobenice
|118
|Princess Moro
|118
|Feature Creature
|118
9th_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Tale of Vienna
|120
|Fafa Fooey
|118
|Brady O'Brady
|118
|Executive Decree
|120
|Cheek to Cheek
|120
|What's On Tap
|120
|Bangor Ridge
|115
10th_$400,000, stk, 3YO, 1 3/16mi.
Prince of Wales Stakes
|Avoman
|126
|H C Holiday
|126
|Tidal Forces
|126
|Ready At Dawn
|126
|Curlin's Catch
|123
|Harlan Estate
|126
|Haddassah
|126
|Keep Grinding
|126
11th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Light It Up
|120
|Chaldea
|120
|Twick
|118
|Klassy Delight
|120
|Mahone Bay
|118
|Tourist Attraction
|118
|Freret
|120
|Splendida
|118
|Savoia
|120
|Magic Finnish
|120
|Machisima
|120
|Above the Line
|122
|Loaded Once More
|118
