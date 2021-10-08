1st_$13,230, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Hit This Town118Capture the Ride115
Put a Hemi in Her120Optimystical120
Lillz Not Crying120Jmr Awesom Silence118

2nd_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Summer Retreat118Dynamite Karma120
Leonard's Bay118Amnesty115
Tale of Vienna120

3rd_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Blonde Attitude118Rosiejewel Dancer120
Beau's Beauty120Miss Tea Blonde120
Snell Flicka120Shamruckus108

4th_$14,700, mdn cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Sligo Calling118Jax Elite Win118
Justalittlehyper118Papa Dobles118
C by the Sea118Roman Forum118
Locche118

5th_$13,230, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Pastel Emily120New York Mint120
Unclaimedtreasure120Eight Speed120
Ri N Ginger120Words of Gold120

6th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Keep Going120De Only Solution118
No Exit118Uno Champ118
A Gershwin Tune120

7th_$14,700, mdn cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Alittleirishluck118Curt's Angel118
Wonderful Sofia118Space General120
Smart N Quick118Overstate113
Selfless Devotion120Easy Access118

