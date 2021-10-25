9th-$19,482, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:59. Good. rallied, up in time

Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 44.880, 1:10.780, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.470.

Trainer: Julie Mathes

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Malibu Moon-Team

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Team Win12025774-11-½O. Moreno9.404.203.303.70
Hold the Applause122632-½2-1½1-2½2-3C. Husbands4.303.103.60
Valley Girl122164-2½3-1½2-hd3-5½L. Munoz9.5015.30
Feature Creature122375-1½4-½5-34-½J. Alderson1.65
Sea Lily122411-21-33-½5-6¼H. Vanek3.50
Leon Azul120546-56-36-16-1¾K. Johnson13.60
Shanghai Kimmy120723-½5-½77M. Buchanan17.30

$0.2 Pick 3 (2/7-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $15.87. $1 Triactor (2-6-1) paid $169.20; $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $32.75; $1 Exactor (2-6) paid $17.25; $0.2 Superfecta (2-6-1-3) paid $85.42;

