9th-$19,482, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:59. Good. rallied, up in time
Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 44.880, 1:10.780, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.470.
Trainer: Julie Mathes
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Malibu Moon-Team
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Team Win
|120
|2
|5
|7
|7
|4-1
|1-½
|O. Moreno
|9.40
|4.20
|3.30
|3.70
|Hold the Applause
|122
|6
|3
|2-½
|2-1½
|1-2½
|2-3
|C. Husbands
|4.30
|3.10
|3.60
|Valley Girl
|122
|1
|6
|4-2½
|3-1½
|2-hd
|3-5½
|L. Munoz
|9.50
|15.30
|Feature Creature
|122
|3
|7
|5-1½
|4-½
|5-3
|4-½
|J. Alderson
|1.65
|Sea Lily
|122
|4
|1
|1-2
|1-3
|3-½
|5-6¼
|H. Vanek
|3.50
|Leon Azul
|120
|5
|4
|6-5
|6-3
|6-1
|6-1¾
|K. Johnson
|13.60
|Shanghai Kimmy
|120
|7
|2
|3-½
|5-½
|7
|7
|M. Buchanan
|17.30
$0.2 Pick 3 (2/7-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $15.87. $1 Triactor (2-6-1) paid $169.20; $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $32.75; $1 Exactor (2-6) paid $17.25; $0.2 Superfecta (2-6-1-3) paid $85.42;
