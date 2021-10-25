1st-$12,473, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:03. Good. 4-p str, kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 45.660, 58.470, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.250.
Trainer: Philip Hall
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Take Charge Indy-Divine Heart
Scratched: Hasn't Hit Me Yet.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Divine Martha
|122
|3
|2
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1¾
|T. Maragh
|0.85
|Rolling Sloan
|122
|1
|1
|3-1½
|2-1½
|2-2½
|2-1¼
|J. Alderson
|2.45
|Classy Vision
|120
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3-½
|O. Moreno
|7.75
|Martini Sue
|120
|2
|3
|4-4
|4-5
|3-hd
|4-5¼
|K. Johnson
|6.75
|Someone Else
|122
|4
|4
|2-hd
|3-2
|4-1½
|5
|A. Santos
|5.90
|3 (3)
|Divine Martha
|3.70
|2.60
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Rolling Sloan
|2.80
|2.10
|6 (5)
|Classy Vision
|2.80
$1 Triactor (3-1-6) paid $11.85; $1 Exactor (3-1) paid $4.10; $0.2 Superfecta (3-1-6-2) paid $4.41;
