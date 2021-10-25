1st-$12,473, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:03. Good. 4-p str, kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 45.660, 58.470, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.250.

Trainer: Philip Hall

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Take Charge Indy-Divine Heart

Scratched: Hasn't Hit Me Yet.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Divine Martha122321-11-21-11-1¾T. Maragh0.85
Rolling Sloan122113-1½2-1½2-2½2-1¼J. Alderson2.45
Classy Vision120555553-½O. Moreno7.75
Martini Sue120234-44-53-hd4-5¼K. Johnson6.75
Someone Else122442-hd3-24-1½5A. Santos5.90
3 (3)Divine Martha3.702.602.10
1 (1)Rolling Sloan2.802.10
6 (5)Classy Vision2.80

$1 Triactor (3-1-6) paid $11.85; $1 Exactor (3-1) paid $4.10; $0.2 Superfecta (3-1-6-2) paid $4.41;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you