8th-$12,168, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:36. Good. 5-p str, proved best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.080, 46.780, 1:12.620, 1:39.020, 00.000, 1:43.320.
Trainer: Ray O'Connor
Winner: CH G, 4, by Ice Box-Wild and Icy
Scratched: Intricately, Unclaimedtreasure, Wiley O'Rielly.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ice Challenge
|118
|4
|4
|5
|4-hd
|3-½
|1-½
|1-nk
|A. Santos
|6.65
|Liquid Louie
|119
|2
|3
|3-3½
|3-4
|2-½
|2-1
|2-4¼
|J. Alderson
|3.80
|Keep Going
|120
|5
|5
|2-1
|2-hd
|1-½
|3-2
|3-3¼
|E. Ramsammy
|2.85
|Show Me Your Spots
|120
|3
|2
|4-hd
|5
|5
|4-12
|4
|C. Husbands
|3.45
|American Driven
|122
|1
|1
|1-2
|1-½
|4-½
|5
|—
|O. Moreno
|1.60
|7 (4)
|Ice Challenge
|15.30
|7.10
|3.60
|4 (2)
|Liquid Louie
|5.20
|3.40
|8 (5)
|Keep Going
|3.00
$0.2 Pick 5 (6-3-5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $85.40. $0.2 Pick 4 (3-5-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $3,619.05. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $318.55. $0.2 Superfecta (7-4-8-5) paid $33.23; $1 Exactor (7-4) paid $33.35; $1 Triactor (7-4-8) paid $97.10; $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $118.55; Attendance unavailable. $552,945. Handle $22,718. Total Handle $575,663.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.