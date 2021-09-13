8th-$12,168, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:36. Good. 5-p str, proved best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.080, 46.780, 1:12.620, 1:39.020, 00.000, 1:43.320.

Trainer: Ray O'Connor

Winner: CH G, 4, by Ice Box-Wild and Icy

Scratched: Intricately, Unclaimedtreasure, Wiley O'Rielly.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ice Challenge1184454-hd3-½1-½1-nkA. Santos6.65
Liquid Louie119233-3½3-42-½2-12-4¼J. Alderson3.80
Keep Going120552-12-hd1-½3-23-3¼E. Ramsammy2.85
Show Me Your Spots120324-hd554-124C. Husbands3.45
American Driven122111-21-½4-½5O. Moreno1.60
7 (4)Ice Challenge15.307.103.60
4 (2)Liquid Louie5.203.40
8 (5)Keep Going3.00

$0.2 Pick 5 (6-3-5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $85.40. $0.2 Pick 4 (3-5-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $3,619.05. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $318.55. $0.2 Superfecta (7-4-8-5) paid $33.23; $1 Exactor (7-4) paid $33.35; $1 Triactor (7-4-8) paid $97.10; $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $118.55; Attendance unavailable. $552,945. Handle $22,718. Total Handle $575,663.

