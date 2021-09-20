2nd-$17,048, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:31. Good. 4-path str, up in time
Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 45.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.760.
Trainer: Joan Mitchell
Winner: B G, 4, by Tiznow-Dixie and a Breeze
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Another Breeze
|120
|5
|5
|4-½
|4-1
|2-½
|1-½
|J. Crawford
|4.30
|Born to Be King
|118
|1
|3
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-3¾
|M. Pinto
|0.80
|Abstemious
|118
|3
|2
|2-1½
|2-3
|3-2½
|3-1¼
|K. Johnson
|2.60
|Optimystical
|119
|2
|1
|5-hd
|5-3½
|4-hd
|4-2½
|C. Husbands
|13.80
|De Only Solution
|118
|4
|4
|3-1
|3-hd
|5-4
|5-3
|A. Santos
|12.70
|King of Awesome
|120
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|M. Buchanan
|19.55
|5 (5)
|Another Breeze
|10.60
|4.40
|2.70
|1 (1)
|Born to Be King
|2.40
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Abstemious
|2.30
$1 Triactor (5-1-3) paid $27.85; $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $36.95; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $11.65; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-3-2) paid $9.96;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.