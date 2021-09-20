2nd-$17,048, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:31. Good. 4-path str, up in time

Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 45.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.760.

Trainer: Joan Mitchell

Winner: B G, 4, by Tiznow-Dixie and a Breeze

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Another Breeze120554-½4-12-½1-½J. Crawford10.604.402.704.30
Born to Be King118131-11-1½1-1½2-3¾M. Pinto2.402.100.80
Abstemious118322-1½2-33-2½3-1¼K. Johnson2.302.60
Optimystical119215-hd5-3½4-hd4-2½C. Husbands13.80
De Only Solution118443-13-hd5-45-3A. Santos12.70
King of Awesome120666666M. Buchanan19.55

$1 Triactor (5-1-3) paid $27.85; $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $36.95; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $11.65; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-3-2) paid $9.96;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you