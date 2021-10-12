1st-$10,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:03. Good. 4-p str, proved best
Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.780, 58.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.470.
Trainer: Nick Mileni, Jr.
Winner: B G, 3, by Ami's Holiday-Railtown Girl
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hit This Town
|122
|1
|5
|3-½
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-¾
|H. Vanek
|0.95
|Put a Hemi in Her
|120
|2
|3
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-3
|2-2½
|J. Crawford
|4.10
|Capture the Ride
|120
|4
|6
|5-1
|5-hd
|5-1
|3-4
|J. Alderson
|4.55
|Optimystical
|120
|5
|2
|6
|6
|6
|4-no
|K. Johnson
|26.25
|Jmr Awesom Silence
|119
|6
|1
|4-4
|4-2
|4-½
|5-¾
|C. Husbands
|3.65
|Lillz Not Crying
|120
|3
|4
|2-½
|3-2
|3-½
|6
|M. Buchanan
|13.15
|1 (1)
|Hit This Town
|3.90
|2.90
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Put a Hemi in Her
|4.00
|2.50
|4 (4)
|Capture the Ride
|2.50
$1 Triactor (1-2-4) paid $15.00; $1 Exactor (1-2) paid $6.55; $0.2 Superfecta (1-2-4-5) paid $10.57;
2nd-$15,547, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:31. Good. 3-path str, held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 22.230, 45.160, 57.830, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.620.
Trainer: Nick Mileni, Jr.
Winner: GR/RO G, 4, by Big Screen-Dynamite Dancer
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Dynamite Karma
|122
|4
|2
|2-1
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-2½
|H. Vanek
|0.15
|Summer Retreat
|118
|1
|3
|1-hd
|2-2
|2-hd
|2-1
|A. Santos
|5.65
|Tale of Vienna
|120
|3
|4
|4-3½
|4-3
|4-2
|3-½
|M. Buchanan
|20.55
|Amnesty
|120
|5
|1
|3-3½
|3-2½
|3-2
|4-2½
|K. Johnson
|15.55
|Leonard's Bay
|119
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|C. Husbands
|9.30
|4 (4)
|Dynamite Karma
|2.30
|2.10
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Summer Retreat
|2.70
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Tale of Vienna
|2.60
$1 Triactor (4-1-3) paid $8.80; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $2.90; $1 Exactor (4-1) paid $2.80; $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-3-5) paid $3.25;
3rd-$15,547, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:02. Good. 3-path str, drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 46.450, 58.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.980.
Trainer: Ravendra Raghunath
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Girolamo-Joyce Jenkins
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Rosiejewel Dancer
|120
|4
|1
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-2¼
|A. Santos
|2.45
|Miss Tea Blonde
|120
|5
|4
|5-1
|3-1
|2-1
|2-3¼
|J. Alderson
|4.90
|Beau's Beauty
|120
|2
|5
|3-½
|4-½
|4-1
|3-¾
|K. Johnson
|3.45
|Blonde Attitude
|118
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5-2
|4-¾
|O. Moreno
|15.90
|Snell Flicka
|120
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-1
|3-hd
|5-6¼
|H. Newell
|1.25
|Shamruckus
|111
|6
|3
|4-½
|5-1
|6
|6
|A. Vandermeersch
|40.45
|4 (4)
|Rosiejewel Dancer
|6.90
|4.10
|2.80
|5 (5)
|Miss Tea Blonde
|3.90
|2.80
|2 (2)
|Beau's Beauty
|2.60
$0.2 Pick 3 (1-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $2.19. $1 Triactor (4-5-2) paid $28.25; $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $4.60; $1 Exactor (4-5) paid $13.40; $0.2 Superfecta (4-5-2-1) paid $19.01;
4th-$11,778, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:32. Good. 3-p str, fought gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 47.280, 1:00.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.650.
Trainer: Ravendra Raghunath
Winner: B G, 3, by Jimmy Creed-Blazing Sasha
Scratched: Locche.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Roman Forum
|118
|6
|2
|2-1
|2-1½
|1-½
|1-¾
|O. Moreno
|1.50
|Papa Dobles
|119
|5
|3
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1½
|2-1¼
|C. Husbands
|5.75
|Sligo Calling
|119
|1
|6
|4-½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|J. Alderson
|5.30
|C by the Sea
|118
|3
|1
|3-1½
|5-7
|5-7
|4-2½
|K. Johnson
|10.75
|Justalittlehyper
|118
|2
|4
|5-7
|4-hd
|4-hd
|5-15¼
|J. Crawford
|1.75
|Jax Elite Win
|111
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A. Vandermeersch
|15.55
|7 (6)
|Roman Forum
|5.00
|2.90
|2.50
|6 (5)
|Papa Dobles
|5.00
|3.60
|1 (1)
|Sligo Calling
|3.80
$0.2 Pick 3 (4-4-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $2.41. $1 Triactor (7-6-1) paid $38.80; $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $10.90; $1 Exactor (7-6) paid $11.80; $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-1-3) paid $21.80;
5th-$10,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:03. 6. 4-p str, kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 23.270, 46.610, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.550.
Trainer: Gary Chudobiak
Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Victoria Princess
Scratched: Ri N Ginger.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Eight Speed
|120
|4
|3
|2-3
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-1½
|H. Newell
|0.35
|Pastel Emily
|120
|1
|1
|1-hd
|2-5
|2-4½
|2-8½
|A. Santos
|3.25
|New York Mint
|120
|3
|2
|3-1
|3-2
|3-5
|3-7½
|M. Buchanan
|17.30
|Unclaimedtreasure
|120
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|E. Ramsammy
|58.60
|Words of Gold
|120
|5
|5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|O. Moreno
|4.55
|5 (4)
|Eight Speed
|2.70
|2.10
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Pastel Emily
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (3)
|New York Mint
|3.60
$0.2 Pick 4 (4-4-4/7-3/5) 4 Correct Paid $4.90. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-4/7-3/5) 3 Correct Paid $3.28. $1 Triactor (5-1-4) paid $22.50; $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $4.25; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $2.25; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-4-2) paid $14.91;
6th-$15,547, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:33. Good. clear lead, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 23.520, 46.890, 1:12.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.860.
Trainer: Ravendra Raghunath
Winner: B G, 3, by Sligo Bay (IRE)-Relocate
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|De Only Solution
|118
|4
|1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|1-no
|A. Santos
|0.65
|A Gershwin Tune
|120
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3-hd
|2-2¾
|K. Johnson
|17.40
|Uno Champ
|119
|5
|2
|3-hd
|4-3½
|2-hd
|3-¾
|J. Alderson
|3.60
|Keep Going
|120
|1
|4
|4-6
|3-hd
|4-1½
|4-6¾
|J. Crawford
|6.20
|No Exit
|119
|2
|3
|1-hd
|2-1½
|5
|5
|C. Husbands
|3.80
|4 (4)
|De Only Solution
|3.30
|2.40
|2.10
|3 (3)
|A Gershwin Tune
|7.40
|3.60
|5 (5)
|Uno Champ
|2.50
$0.2 Pick 3 (4/7-3/5-4) 3 Correct Paid $1.99. $1 Triactor (4-3-5) paid $32.60; $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $2.70; $1 Exactor (4-3) paid $10.00; $0.2 Superfecta (4-3-5-1) paid $10.19;
7th-$11,778, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:05. 1. 5-p str, much the best
Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 46.130, 59.200, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.180.
Trainer: Sharon Ceccato
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Exaggerator-Higher World
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Overstate
|118
|7
|5
|5-6
|5-8
|1-1½
|1-3¼
|J. Crawford
|2.35
|Space General
|120
|6
|2
|4-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-4
|M. Pinto
|7.90
|Curt's Angel
|118
|5
|3
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-1½
|3-1½
|A. Santos
|9.35
|Selfless Devotion
|124
|4
|4
|2-½
|4-hd
|5-2
|4-¾
|J. Scott
|10.50
|Easy Access
|120
|8
|1
|1-4
|1-3½
|3-2
|5-1¼
|M. Buchanan
|0.75
|Alittleirishluck
|118
|1
|8
|6-1½
|6-hd
|6-½
|6-nk
|E. Ramsammy
|60.35
|Smart N Quick
|118
|3
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7-2
|O. Moreno
|93.00
|Wonderful Sofia
|118
|2
|7
|7-3
|7-3½
|7-1
|8
|K. Johnson
|37.05
|7 (7)
|Overstate
|6.70
|3.60
|2.70
|6 (6)
|Space General
|6.20
|5.20
|5 (5)
|Curt's Angel
|4.80
$0.2 Pick 5 (4-4/7-3/5-4-7) 5 Correct Paid $34.55. $0.2 Pick 4 (4/7-3/5-4-7) 4 Correct Paid $8.71. $0.2 Pick 3 (3/5-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $2.85. $1 Exactor (7-6) paid $28.40; $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-5-4) paid $116.74; $1 Triactor (7-6-5) paid $149.30; $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $5.75; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (7-6-5-4-8) paid $98.75; Attendance unavailable. $624,912. Handle $20,057. Total Handle $644,969.
