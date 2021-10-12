1st-$10,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:03. Good. 4-p str, proved best

Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.780, 58.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.470.

Trainer: Nick Mileni, Jr.

Winner: B G, 3, by Ami's Holiday-Railtown Girl

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hit This Town122153-½2-21-hd1-¾H. Vanek0.95
Put a Hemi in Her120231-1½1-1½2-32-2½J. Crawford4.10
Capture the Ride120465-15-hd5-13-4J. Alderson4.55
Optimystical120526664-noK. Johnson26.25
Jmr Awesom Silence119614-44-24-½5-¾C. Husbands3.65
Lillz Not Crying120342-½3-23-½6M. Buchanan13.15
1 (1)Hit This Town3.902.902.20
2 (2)Put a Hemi in Her4.002.50
4 (4)Capture the Ride2.50

$1 Triactor (1-2-4) paid $15.00; $1 Exactor (1-2) paid $6.55; $0.2 Superfecta (1-2-4-5) paid $10.57;

2nd-$15,547, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:31. Good. 3-path str, held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 22.230, 45.160, 57.830, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.620.

Trainer: Nick Mileni, Jr.

Winner: GR/RO G, 4, by Big Screen-Dynamite Dancer

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dynamite Karma122422-11-1½1-21-2½H. Vanek0.15
Summer Retreat118131-hd2-22-hd2-1A. Santos5.65
Tale of Vienna120344-3½4-34-23-½M. Buchanan20.55
Amnesty120513-3½3-2½3-24-2½K. Johnson15.55
Leonard's Bay119255555C. Husbands9.30
4 (4)Dynamite Karma2.302.102.10
1 (1)Summer Retreat2.702.10
3 (3)Tale of Vienna2.60

$1 Triactor (4-1-3) paid $8.80; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $2.90; $1 Exactor (4-1) paid $2.80; $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-3-5) paid $3.25;

3rd-$15,547, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:02. Good. 3-path str, drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 46.450, 58.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.980.

Trainer: Ravendra Raghunath

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Girolamo-Joyce Jenkins

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Rosiejewel Dancer120412-hd1-hd1-1½1-2¼A. Santos2.45
Miss Tea Blonde120545-13-12-12-3¼J. Alderson4.90
Beau's Beauty120253-½4-½4-13-¾K. Johnson3.45
Blonde Attitude11816665-24-¾O. Moreno15.90
Snell Flicka120321-hd2-13-hd5-6¼H. Newell1.25
Shamruckus111634-½5-166A. Vandermeersch40.45
4 (4)Rosiejewel Dancer6.904.102.80
5 (5)Miss Tea Blonde3.902.80
2 (2)Beau's Beauty2.60

$0.2 Pick 3 (1-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $2.19. $1 Triactor (4-5-2) paid $28.25; $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $4.60; $1 Exactor (4-5) paid $13.40; $0.2 Superfecta (4-5-2-1) paid $19.01;

4th-$11,778, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:32. Good. 3-p str, fought gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 47.280, 1:00.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.650.

Trainer: Ravendra Raghunath

Winner: B G, 3, by Jimmy Creed-Blazing Sasha

Scratched: Locche.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Roman Forum118622-12-1½1-½1-¾O. Moreno1.50
Papa Dobles119531-11-12-1½2-1¼C. Husbands5.75
Sligo Calling119164-½3-hd3-hd3-hdJ. Alderson5.30
C by the Sea118313-1½5-75-74-2½K. Johnson10.75
Justalittlehyper118245-74-hd4-hd5-15¼J. Crawford1.75
Jax Elite Win111456666A. Vandermeersch15.55
7 (6)Roman Forum5.002.902.50
6 (5)Papa Dobles5.003.60
1 (1)Sligo Calling3.80

$0.2 Pick 3 (4-4-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $2.41. $1 Triactor (7-6-1) paid $38.80; $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $10.90; $1 Exactor (7-6) paid $11.80; $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-1-3) paid $21.80;

5th-$10,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:03. 6. 4-p str, kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 23.270, 46.610, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.550.

Trainer: Gary Chudobiak

Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Victoria Princess

Scratched: Ri N Ginger.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Eight Speed120432-31-hd1-½1-1½H. Newell0.35
Pastel Emily120111-hd2-52-4½2-8½A. Santos3.25
New York Mint120323-13-23-53-7½M. Buchanan17.30
Unclaimedtreasure120244444E. Ramsammy58.60
Words of Gold12055O. Moreno4.55
5 (4)Eight Speed2.702.102.10
1 (1)Pastel Emily2.602.10
4 (3)New York Mint3.60

$0.2 Pick 4 (4-4-4/7-3/5) 4 Correct Paid $4.90. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-4/7-3/5) 3 Correct Paid $3.28. $1 Triactor (5-1-4) paid $22.50; $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $4.25; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $2.25; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-4-2) paid $14.91;

6th-$15,547, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:33. Good. clear lead, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 23.520, 46.890, 1:12.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.860.

Trainer: Ravendra Raghunath

Winner: B G, 3, by Sligo Bay (IRE)-Relocate

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
De Only Solution118412-21-11-21-noA. Santos0.65
A Gershwin Tune12035553-hd2-2¾K. Johnson17.40
Uno Champ119523-hd4-3½2-hd3-¾J. Alderson3.60
Keep Going120144-63-hd4-1½4-6¾J. Crawford6.20
No Exit119231-hd2-1½55C. Husbands3.80
4 (4)De Only Solution3.302.402.10
3 (3)A Gershwin Tune7.403.60
5 (5)Uno Champ2.50

$0.2 Pick 3 (4/7-3/5-4) 3 Correct Paid $1.99. $1 Triactor (4-3-5) paid $32.60; $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $2.70; $1 Exactor (4-3) paid $10.00; $0.2 Superfecta (4-3-5-1) paid $10.19;

7th-$11,778, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:05. 1. 5-p str, much the best

Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 46.130, 59.200, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.180.

Trainer: Sharon Ceccato

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Exaggerator-Higher World

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Overstate118755-65-81-1½1-3¼J. Crawford2.35
Space General120624-hd2-hd2-½2-4M. Pinto7.90
Curt's Angel118533-hd3-hd4-1½3-1½A. Santos9.35
Selfless Devotion124442-½4-hd5-24-¾J. Scott10.50
Easy Access120811-41-3½3-25-1¼M. Buchanan0.75
Alittleirishluck118186-1½6-hd6-½6-nkE. Ramsammy60.35
Smart N Quick118368887-2O. Moreno93.00
Wonderful Sofia118277-37-3½7-18K. Johnson37.05
7 (7)Overstate6.703.602.70
6 (6)Space General6.205.20
5 (5)Curt's Angel4.80

$0.2 Pick 5 (4-4/7-3/5-4-7) 5 Correct Paid $34.55. $0.2 Pick 4 (4/7-3/5-4-7) 4 Correct Paid $8.71. $0.2 Pick 3 (3/5-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $2.85. $1 Exactor (7-6) paid $28.40; $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-5-4) paid $116.74; $1 Triactor (7-6-5) paid $149.30; $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $5.75; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (7-6-5-4-8) paid $98.75; Attendance unavailable. $624,912. Handle $20,057. Total Handle $644,969.

