1st-$12,462, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy
Off 1:03. 6. 4-p str, proved best
Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 46.460, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.920.
Trainer: Paula Loescher
Winner: B F, 4, by Big Drama-Extremadura
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Allaboutthedrama
|122
|5
|5
|2-hd
|3-3
|1-1
|1-1½
|J. Crawford
|6.05
|Blonde Attitude
|120
|1
|4
|6
|6
|4-1
|2-¾
|O. Moreno
|6.85
|Eight Speed
|122
|2
|2
|3-2
|2-hd
|2-1
|3-1
|C. Husbands
|0.85
|Kozy Kat
|122
|3
|3
|4-2½
|4-1
|5-1
|4-3¼
|K. Johnson
|8.05
|Diamondsinhereyes
|121
|4
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|3-1
|5-hd
|M. David
|8.30
|Princess Fabiana
|120
|6
|6
|5-hd
|5-½
|6
|6
|M. Buchanan
|4.35
|5 (5)
|Allaboutthedrama
|14.10
|7.20
|3.50
|1 (1)
|Blonde Attitude
|5.70
|2.70
|2 (2)
|Eight Speed
|2.10
$1 Triactor (5-1-2) paid $95.35; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $36.50; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $104.00;
