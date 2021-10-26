1st-$12,462, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy

Off 1:03. 6. 4-p str, proved best

Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 46.460, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.920.

Trainer: Paula Loescher

Winner: B F, 4, by Big Drama-Extremadura

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Allaboutthedrama122552-hd3-31-11-1½J. Crawford6.05
Blonde Attitude12014664-12-¾O. Moreno6.85
Eight Speed122223-22-hd2-13-1C. Husbands0.85
Kozy Kat122334-2½4-15-14-3¼K. Johnson8.05
Diamondsinhereyes121411-11-13-15-hdM. David8.30
Princess Fabiana120665-hd5-½66M. Buchanan4.35
5 (5)Allaboutthedrama14.107.203.50
1 (1)Blonde Attitude5.702.70
2 (2)Eight Speed2.10

$1 Triactor (5-1-2) paid $95.35; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $36.50; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $104.00;

