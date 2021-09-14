8th-$23,730, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Molson Cup S.

Off 4:37. Good. angled out, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 48.050, 1:12.460, 1:38.730, 00.000, 1:45.220.

Trainer: John Simms

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Red Rocks (IRE)-Golden Sky (IRE)

Scratched: It'snicetobenice.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Feature Creature118765-hd6-½5-33-hd1-1½K. Kimura3.00
Grazarion118311-21-1½1-21-1½2-¾O. Moreno28.85
Express Banking118646-2½3-13-hd2-13-1¼J. Crawford4.05
Princess Moro118422-22-12-14-24-5½E. Ramsammy44.85
Naked Illusion118154-hd4-hd4-½5-35-2K. Johnson23.00
Capoeira12027776-2½6-56-9¼M. Buchanan9.40
Cheeky Pint120533-15-1777C. Husbands0.75
8 (7)Feature Creature8.005.103.50
3 (3)Grazarion22.0012.20
6 (6)Express Banking4.00

$0.2 Pick 3 (7-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $10.69. $1 Triactor (8-3-6) paid $426.45; $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $1.40; $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $7.70; $1 Exactor (8-3) paid $105.90; $0.2 Superfecta (8-3-6-4) paid $1,509.45;

