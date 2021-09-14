8th-$23,730, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Molson Cup S.
Off 4:37. Good. angled out, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 48.050, 1:12.460, 1:38.730, 00.000, 1:45.220.
Trainer: John Simms
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Red Rocks (IRE)-Golden Sky (IRE)
Scratched: It'snicetobenice.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Feature Creature
|118
|7
|6
|5-hd
|6-½
|5-3
|3-hd
|1-1½
|K. Kimura
|8.00
|5.10
|3.50
|3.00
|Grazarion
|118
|3
|1
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-1½
|2-¾
|O. Moreno
|22.00
|12.20
|28.85
|Express Banking
|118
|6
|4
|6-2½
|3-1
|3-hd
|2-1
|3-1¼
|J. Crawford
|4.00
|4.05
|Princess Moro
|118
|4
|2
|2-2
|2-1
|2-1
|4-2
|4-5½
|E. Ramsammy
|44.85
|Naked Illusion
|118
|1
|5
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-½
|5-3
|5-2
|K. Johnson
|23.00
|Capoeira
|120
|2
|7
|7
|7
|6-2½
|6-5
|6-9¼
|M. Buchanan
|9.40
|Cheeky Pint
|120
|5
|3
|3-1
|5-1
|7
|7
|7
|C. Husbands
|0.75
$0.2 Pick 3 (7-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $10.69. $1 Triactor (8-3-6) paid $426.45; $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $1.40; $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $7.70; $1 Exactor (8-3) paid $105.90; $0.2 Superfecta (8-3-6-4) paid $1,509.45;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.