1st-$15,364, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:03. Good. 7-p str, proved best
Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 46.330, 58.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.540.
Trainer: Debra Rombis
Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Yolie
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Out Atthe Speedway
|120
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1-½
|1-¾
|K. Johnson
|5.00
|2.60
|2.10
|1.50
|Above the Line
|122
|4
|2
|4-5
|3-hd
|2-1
|2-3½
|H. Vanek
|2.60
|2.10
|2.15
|Sweet Finale
|119
|1
|4
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-½
|3-¾
|C. Husbands
|2.50
|3.05
|Savoia
|120
|3
|1
|3-1
|4-1½
|4-2½
|4-3½
|E. Ramsammy
|10.65
|Enhanced Finance
|120
|2
|3
|2-hd
|2-hd
|5
|5
|M. Buchanan
|5.00
$1 Triactor (5-4-1) paid $16.05; $1 Exactor (5-4) paid $5.90; $0.2 Superfecta (5-4-1-3) paid $8.22;
2nd-$15,364, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:32. Good. bid str, drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 45.790, 58.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.400.
Trainer: Louis Capi
Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Cassia Row
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Show Some Skin
|120
|4
|4
|5-4½
|4-hd
|2-1
|1-1¼
|J. Crawford
|4.70
|2.80
|2.60
|1.35
|Cassie's Rainbow
|118
|1
|3
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-1½
|2-2
|M. Pinto
|3.10
|3.00
|3.85
|Ms Suedoo
|119
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3-2¼
|C. Husbands
|4.40
|17.50
|Not a House Frau
|120
|5
|1
|4-hd
|5-4
|3-hd
|4-1¾
|J. Alderson
|7.15
|Someone Else
|120
|2
|2
|2-1
|3-1½
|5-hd
|5-hd
|A. Santos
|3.00
|In Pursuit
|121
|6
|5
|3-1
|2-hd
|4-½
|6
|S. Singh
|5.50
$1 Triactor (4-1-3) paid $42.50; $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $6.90; $1 Exactor (4-1) paid $6.80; $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-3-5) paid $27.52;
3rd-$17,227, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:01. Good. 3-p str, much the best
Fractional/Final Time: 22.260, 44.560, 56.260, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.920.
Trainer: Jeff Voyce
Winner: CH G, 4, by Silver Max-Quality Diamond
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Torpedo Max
|122
|5
|1
|2-1½
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-5
|H. Vanek
|7.40
|4.30
|2.20
|2.70
|Express Banking
|119
|1
|4
|3-2½
|3-3½
|3-3½
|2-½
|J. Crawford
|6.90
|2.90
|11.85
|Jersey Diamond
|122
|2
|3
|1-½
|2-3
|2-1½
|3-4¾
|O. Moreno
|2.10
|0.30
|Cause for Alarm
|120
|3
|5
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-nk
|H. Newell
|25.30
|Lucky Street
|120
|4
|6
|6
|5-1½
|5-1½
|5-2½
|M. Pinto
|20.15
|Finding Perfection
|119
|6
|2
|5-½
|6
|6
|6
|J. Alderson
|48.55
$0.2 Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $5.03. $1 Triactor (5-1-2) paid $32.50; $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $7.30; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $18.60; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $21.19;
4th-$19,089, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:29. Good. 3-p str, fought gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 45.650, 57.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.030.
Trainer: William Tharrenos
Winner: DK B/ R, 4, by Bernardini-Smartyfly
Scratched: Ready At Dawn, Den of Thieves.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Tomcat Black
|120
|1
|3
|2-2
|2-3
|2-2½
|1-hd
|O. Moreno
|3.30
|2.10
|2.10
|0.65
|Gunzig Stinger
|120
|4
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-4
|E. Ramsammy
|2.70
|2.10
|3.00
|Glitter Mountain
|118
|5
|4
|4-1
|3-1
|3-2
|3-1¾
|J. Crawford
|2.80
|7.55
|Half Lit
|119
|3
|2
|3-hd
|4-hd
|4-1½
|4-3¼
|C. Husbands
|3.45
|Forehead Fred
|120
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|A. Santos
|36.95
$0.2 Pick 3 (4-5-1/4/5) 3 Correct Paid $3.38. $1 Triactor (1-6-7) paid $13.30; $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $5.40; $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $4.55; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-7-3) paid $3.52;
5th-$11,640, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:58. Good. 8path str, proved best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.070, 48.680, 1:15.740, 1:43.070, 00.000, 1:47.560.
Trainer: Mary-Anne Baumgartner
Winner: CH F, 3, by Numaany-Chilli Chines
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Sonja's Joy
|118
|1
|4
|6-1½
|7-hd
|7-2½
|2-½
|1-½
|O. Moreno
|5.70
|4.50
|3.50
|1.85
|Doodle Dandy
|120
|5
|9
|9
|9
|8-6
|5-1
|2-½
|M. Buchanan
|18.10
|10.30
|29.40
|Madame Bovery
|120
|2
|3
|3-hd
|4-½
|1-hd
|1-1
|3-1¾
|C. Husbands
|3.60
|4.75
|Natural Habitat
|120
|7
|6
|7-1½
|8-7
|6-hd
|3-1½
|4-9
|J. Alderson
|1.30
|Wonderful Sofia
|118
|6
|8
|8-9
|6-½
|5-hd
|6-1
|5-4¼
|K. Johnson
|11.65
|Alittleirishluck
|118
|8
|5
|4-2
|1-hd
|2-1
|7-1
|6-10¼
|E. Ramsammy
|94.65
|Stella Unreal
|118
|3
|2
|2-hd
|2-hd
|4-1
|8-15
|7-3¾
|J. Crawford
|20.70
|Silver Sunrise
|117
|9
|7
|5-1½
|5-1
|3-hd
|4-½
|8-11¾
|A. Santos
|12.90
|Roses Little Girl
|120
|4
|1
|1-1½
|3-2
|9
|9
|9
|V. Palmer
|69.45
$0.2 Pick 4 (4-5-1/4/5-1) 4 Correct Paid $17.66. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-1/4/5-1) 3 Correct Paid $4.74. $1 Triactor (1-5-2) paid $148.25; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $9.50; $1 Exactor (1-5) paid $43.55; $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-2-7) paid $57.98;
6th-$10,476, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:31. Good. set pace, kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 22.440, 45.350, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.480.
Trainer: Chris Jolin
Winner: DK B/ G, 8, by Here Comes Ben-E. Queen
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Big Band Benny
|122
|1
|1
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3½
|1-1½
|H. Vanek
|18.00
|5.40
|3.60
|8.00
|Unyielding
|122
|2
|2
|3-1
|3-2
|2-hd
|2-1¼
|I. Wenc
|2.40
|2.10
|0.70
|Tobruk
|122
|5
|4
|5-1½
|5-1
|4-1
|3-2¾
|S. Singh
|3.70
|10.45
|A Gershwin Tune
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|5-1
|4-½
|K. Johnson
|4.75
|Optic
|122
|7
|5
|2-2½
|2-3
|3-2
|5-3
|E. Ramsammy
|4.10
|Front Nine
|122
|6
|6
|6-2
|6-1½
|6-1
|6-6½
|A. Santos
|43.65
|McGarrett
|122
|3
|3
|4-2
|4-2
|7
|7
|J. Crawford
|26.55
$0.2 Pick 3 (1/4/5-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $10.60. $1 Triactor (1-2-5) paid $91.00; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $10.80; $1 Exactor (1-2) paid $19.50; $0.2 Superfecta (1-2-5-4) paid $49.36;
7th-$12,222, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:00. 2. speed inside, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 45.740, 58.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.130.
Trainer: Howard Keen
Winner: DK B/ H, 5, by Flat Out-Archerette
Scratched: Federal Law.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Hesathriller
|122
|1
|4
|1-½
|1-2
|1-1
|1-3
|K. Johnson
|52.60
|18.20
|7.90
|25.30
|Cape Romance
|122
|3
|5
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-2½
|2-2
|V. Palmer
|12.30
|5.30
|10.40
|Tinker Ring
|122
|4
|1
|3-hd
|3-2½
|2-hd
|3-½
|R. Taylor
|2.40
|0.95
|Ice Challenge
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5-2½
|4-1
|A. Santos
|3.85
|Zoological
|120
|5
|2
|5-6
|5-5
|4-1½
|5-7½
|J. Crawford
|5.05
|Zoomer Music
|120
|6
|3
|4-2
|4-1
|6
|6
|M. Pinto
|4.05
$0.2 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $110.18. $1 Triactor (1-3-4) paid $872.25; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $108.85; $1 Exactor (1-3) paid $228.70; $0.2 Superfecta (1-3-4-2) paid $303.43;
8th-$12,222, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:30. 2. speed 3p str prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.240, 1:12.110, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.090.
Trainer: Joseph Humber
Winner: CH F, 3, by Reload-Ok One More
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Loaded Once More
|118
|1
|3
|1-½
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1¼
|K. Johnson
|8.30
|4.70
|3.20
|3.15
|I Am I Said
|120
|6
|1
|6-4
|7-8
|5-hd
|2-¾
|T. Maragh
|9.20
|4.90
|9.40
|Striking Red
|122
|7
|5
|4-hd
|5-½
|6-3
|3-hd
|H. Vanek
|3.40
|3.60
|Play It Smart
|120
|8
|6
|3-hd
|2-½
|2-1
|4-½
|J. Crawford
|4.80
|Fairy
|121
|5
|7
|7-8
|6-hd
|4-½
|5-¾
|S. Singh
|2.15
|Real Chopper
|122
|4
|2
|5-hd
|3-1
|3-½
|6-9
|L. Munoz
|9.40
|Leave It With Me
|118
|3
|4
|2-3
|4-2
|7-2
|7-4½
|M. Pinto
|18.65
|Light It Up
|120
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|R. Taylor
|50.70
$0.2 Pick 5 (1/4/5-1-1-1-1) 5 Correct Paid $276.88. $0.2 Pick 4 (1-1-1-1) 4 Correct Paid $549.62. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $159.38. $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $31.65; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-7-8) paid $124.26; $1 Triactor (1-6-7) paid $132.95; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $69.10; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (1-6-7-8-5) paid $112.22; Attendance unavailable. $821,274. Handle $21,470. Total Handle $842,744.
