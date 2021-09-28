8th-$12,222, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:30. 2. speed 3p str prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.240, 1:12.110, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.090.
Trainer: Joseph Humber
Winner: CH F, 3, by Reload-Ok One More
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Loaded Once More
|118
|1
|3
|1-½
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1¼
|K. Johnson
|3.15
|I Am I Said
|120
|6
|1
|6-4
|7-8
|5-hd
|2-¾
|T. Maragh
|9.40
|Striking Red
|122
|7
|5
|4-hd
|5-½
|6-3
|3-hd
|H. Vanek
|3.60
|Play It Smart
|120
|8
|6
|3-hd
|2-½
|2-1
|4-½
|J. Crawford
|4.80
|Fairy
|121
|5
|7
|7-8
|6-hd
|4-½
|5-¾
|S. Singh
|2.15
|Real Chopper
|122
|4
|2
|5-hd
|3-1
|3-½
|6-9
|L. Munoz
|9.40
|Leave It With Me
|118
|3
|4
|2-3
|4-2
|7-2
|7-4½
|M. Pinto
|18.65
|Light It Up
|120
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|R. Taylor
|50.70
|1 (1)
|Loaded Once More
|8.30
|4.70
|3.20
|6 (6)
|I Am I Said
|9.20
|4.90
|7 (7)
|Striking Red
|3.40
$0.2 Pick 5 (1/4/5-1-1-1-1) 5 Correct Paid $276.88. $0.2 Pick 4 (1-1-1-1) 4 Correct Paid $549.62. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $159.38. $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $31.65; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-7-8) paid $124.26; $1 Triactor (1-6-7) paid $132.95; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $69.10; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (1-6-7-8-5) paid $112.22; Attendance unavailable. $821,274. Handle $21,470. Total Handle $842,744.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.