8th-$12,222, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:30. 2. speed 3p str prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.240, 1:12.110, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.090.

Trainer: Joseph Humber

Winner: CH F, 3, by Reload-Ok One More

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Loaded Once More118131-½1-11-11-1¼K. Johnson3.15
I Am I Said120616-47-85-hd2-¾T. Maragh9.40
Striking Red122754-hd5-½6-33-hdH. Vanek3.60
Play It Smart120863-hd2-½2-14-½J. Crawford4.80
Fairy121577-86-hd4-½5-¾S. Singh2.15
Real Chopper122425-hd3-13-½6-9L. Munoz9.40
Leave It With Me118342-34-27-27-4½M. Pinto18.65
Light It Up120288888R. Taylor50.70
1 (1)Loaded Once More8.304.703.20
6 (6)I Am I Said9.204.90
7 (7)Striking Red3.40

$0.2 Pick 5 (1/4/5-1-1-1-1) 5 Correct Paid $276.88. $0.2 Pick 4 (1-1-1-1) 4 Correct Paid $549.62. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $159.38. $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $31.65; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-7-8) paid $124.26; $1 Triactor (1-6-7) paid $132.95; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $69.10; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (1-6-7-8-5) paid $112.22; Attendance unavailable. $821,274. Handle $21,470. Total Handle $842,744.

