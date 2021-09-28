1st-$15,364, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:03. Good. 7-p str, proved best

Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 46.330, 58.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.540.

Trainer: Debra Rombis

Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Yolie

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Out Atthe Speedway12055551-½1-¾K. Johnson1.50
Above the Line122424-53-hd2-12-3½H. Vanek2.15
Sweet Finale119141-hd1-hd3-½3-¾C. Husbands3.05
Savoia120313-14-1½4-2½4-3½E. Ramsammy10.65
Enhanced Finance120232-hd2-hd55M. Buchanan5.00
5 (5)Out Atthe Speedway5.002.602.10
4 (4)Above the Line2.602.10
1 (1)Sweet Finale2.50

$1 Triactor (5-4-1) paid $16.05; $1 Exactor (5-4) paid $5.90; $0.2 Superfecta (5-4-1-3) paid $8.22;

2nd-$15,364, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:32. Good. bid str, drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 45.790, 58.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.400.

Trainer: Louis Capi

Winner: B F, 4, by Souper Speedy-Cassia Row

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Show Some Skin120445-4½4-hd2-11-1¼J. Crawford1.35
Cassie's Rainbow118131-11-hd1-1½2-2M. Pinto3.85
Ms Suedoo119366663-2¼C. Husbands17.50
Not a House Frau120514-hd5-43-hd4-1¾J. Alderson7.15
Someone Else120222-13-1½5-hd5-hdA. Santos3.00
In Pursuit121653-12-hd4-½6S. Singh5.50
4 (4)Show Some Skin4.702.802.60
1 (1)Cassie's Rainbow3.103.00
3 (3)Ms Suedoo4.40

$1 Triactor (4-1-3) paid $42.50; $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $6.90; $1 Exactor (4-1) paid $6.80; $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-3-5) paid $27.52;

3rd-$17,227, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:01. Good. 3-p str, much the best

Fractional/Final Time: 22.260, 44.560, 56.260, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.920.

Trainer: Jeff Voyce

Winner: CH G, 4, by Silver Max-Quality Diamond

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Torpedo Max122512-1½1-½1-1½1-5H. Vanek2.70
Express Banking119143-2½3-3½3-3½2-½J. Crawford11.85
Jersey Diamond122231-½2-32-1½3-4¾O. Moreno0.30
Cause for Alarm120354-½4-hd4-hd4-nkH. Newell25.30
Lucky Street1204665-1½5-1½5-2½M. Pinto20.15
Finding Perfection119625-½666J. Alderson48.55
5 (5)Torpedo Max7.404.302.20
1 (1)Express Banking6.902.90
2 (2)Jersey Diamond2.10

$0.2 Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $5.03. $1 Triactor (5-1-2) paid $32.50; $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $7.30; $1 Exactor (5-1) paid $18.60; $0.2 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $21.19;

4th-$19,089, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:29. Good. 3-p str, fought gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 45.650, 57.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.030.

Trainer: William Tharrenos

Winner: DK B/ R, 4, by Bernardini-Smartyfly

Scratched: Ready At Dawn, Den of Thieves.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Tomcat Black120132-22-32-2½1-hdO. Moreno0.65
Gunzig Stinger120411-hd1-hd1-½2-4E. Ramsammy3.00
Glitter Mountain118544-13-13-23-1¾J. Crawford7.55
Half Lit119323-hd4-hd4-1½4-3¼C. Husbands3.45
Forehead Fred120255555A. Santos36.95
1 (1)Tomcat Black3.302.102.10
6 (4)Gunzig Stinger2.702.10
7 (5)Glitter Mountain2.80

$0.2 Pick 3 (4-5-1/4/5) 3 Correct Paid $3.38. $1 Triactor (1-6-7) paid $13.30; $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $5.40; $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $4.55; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-7-3) paid $3.52;

5th-$11,640, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:58. Good. 8path str, proved best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.070, 48.680, 1:15.740, 1:43.070, 00.000, 1:47.560.

Trainer: Mary-Anne Baumgartner

Winner: CH F, 3, by Numaany-Chilli Chines

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sonja's Joy118146-1½7-hd7-2½2-½1-½O. Moreno1.85
Doodle Dandy12059998-65-12-½M. Buchanan29.40
Madame Bovery120233-hd4-½1-hd1-13-1¾C. Husbands4.75
Natural Habitat120767-1½8-76-hd3-1½4-9J. Alderson1.30
Wonderful Sofia118688-96-½5-hd6-15-4¼K. Johnson11.65
Alittleirishluck118854-21-hd2-17-16-10¼E. Ramsammy94.65
Stella Unreal118322-hd2-hd4-18-157-3¾J. Crawford20.70
Silver Sunrise117975-1½5-13-hd4-½8-11¾A. Santos12.90
Roses Little Girl120411-1½3-2999V. Palmer69.45
1 (1)Sonja's Joy5.704.503.50
5 (5)Doodle Dandy18.1010.30
2 (2)Madame Bovery3.60

$0.2 Pick 4 (4-5-1/4/5-1) 4 Correct Paid $17.66. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-1/4/5-1) 3 Correct Paid $4.74. $1 Triactor (1-5-2) paid $148.25; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $9.50; $1 Exactor (1-5) paid $43.55; $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-2-7) paid $57.98;

6th-$10,476, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:31. Good. set pace, kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 22.440, 45.350, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.480.

Trainer: Chris Jolin

Winner: DK B/ G, 8, by Here Comes Ben-E. Queen

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Big Band Benny122111-31-21-3½1-1½H. Vanek8.00
Unyielding122223-13-22-hd2-1¼I. Wenc0.70
Tobruk122545-1½5-14-13-2¾S. Singh10.45
A Gershwin Tune12247775-14-½K. Johnson4.75
Optic122752-2½2-33-25-3E. Ramsammy4.10
Front Nine122666-26-1½6-16-6½A. Santos43.65
McGarrett122334-24-277J. Crawford26.55
1 (1)Big Band Benny18.005.403.60
2 (2)Unyielding2.402.10
5 (5)Tobruk3.70

$0.2 Pick 3 (1/4/5-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $10.60. $1 Triactor (1-2-5) paid $91.00; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $10.80; $1 Exactor (1-2) paid $19.50; $0.2 Superfecta (1-2-5-4) paid $49.36;

7th-$12,222, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:00. 2. speed inside, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 45.740, 58.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.130.

Trainer: Howard Keen

Winner: DK B/ H, 5, by Flat Out-Archerette

Scratched: Federal Law.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hesathriller122141-½1-21-11-3K. Johnson25.30
Cape Romance122352-hd2-hd3-2½2-2V. Palmer10.40
Tinker Ring122413-hd3-2½2-hd3-½R. Taylor0.95
Ice Challenge12026665-2½4-1A. Santos3.85
Zoological120525-65-54-1½5-7½J. Crawford5.05
Zoomer Music120634-24-166M. Pinto4.05
1 (1)Hesathriller52.6018.207.90
3 (3)Cape Romance12.305.30
4 (4)Tinker Ring2.40

$0.2 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $110.18. $1 Triactor (1-3-4) paid $872.25; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $108.85; $1 Exactor (1-3) paid $228.70; $0.2 Superfecta (1-3-4-2) paid $303.43;

8th-$12,222, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:30. 2. speed 3p str prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.240, 1:12.110, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.090.

Trainer: Joseph Humber

Winner: CH F, 3, by Reload-Ok One More

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Loaded Once More118131-½1-11-11-1¼K. Johnson3.15
I Am I Said120616-47-85-hd2-¾T. Maragh9.40
Striking Red122754-hd5-½6-33-hdH. Vanek3.60
Play It Smart120863-hd2-½2-14-½J. Crawford4.80
Fairy121577-86-hd4-½5-¾S. Singh2.15
Real Chopper122425-hd3-13-½6-9L. Munoz9.40
Leave It With Me118342-34-27-27-4½M. Pinto18.65
Light It Up120288888R. Taylor50.70
1 (1)Loaded Once More8.304.703.20
6 (6)I Am I Said9.204.90
7 (7)Striking Red3.40

$0.2 Pick 5 (1/4/5-1-1-1-1) 5 Correct Paid $276.88. $0.2 Pick 4 (1-1-1-1) 4 Correct Paid $549.62. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $159.38. $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $31.65; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-7-8) paid $124.26; $1 Triactor (1-6-7) paid $132.95; $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $69.10; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (1-6-7-8-5) paid $112.22; Attendance unavailable. $821,274. Handle $21,470. Total Handle $842,744.

