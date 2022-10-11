LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Fresenius Kabi announced today the successful smart pump interoperability of its Ivenix Infusion System at Fort HealthCare, a regional health care provider in Wisconsin.
The functionality includes automatic programming of the Ivenix large-volume pump from providers’ orders, reducing error-prone manual steps and variability in the medication administration process. The data from the pump flows to electronic medical records (EMR), reducing the clinician’s time spent in documentation and the potential for transcription and/or omission errors. It has the potential to increase nurse and patient satisfaction by improving efficiencies in the nursing workflow.
“Focusing on patient safety and clinical efficiency are priorities at Fort HealthCare. Successfully integrating the Ivenix Infusion System throughout the hospital allows us to meet these priorities, gain the full benefit of our investment in the EMR and better serve our patients,” said Mike Wallace, president and chief executive officer at Fort HealthCare. “The fact that all the teams involved were able to achieve interoperability in six months is a credit to their collaboration and the technologies involved.”
The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi includes a large-volume pump, a portfolio of administration sets and a suite of infusion management tools that seamlessly work together to inform care, advance clinical efficiency and reduce costs. The infusion platform was designed to seamlessly integrate with the hospital’s electronic medical record and other information systems.
“The nursing team is excited to see the potential optimization the Ivenix Infusion System interoperability brings to patients and our nursing workflow,” said Sheryl Krause, MS, RN, CEN, ACNS-BC, emergency services director and clinical nurse specialist at Fort HealthCare. “Now, workflows and processes will be standardized which reduces variability in the way medication is administered, and we know that such standardization helps everyone, especially our patients.”
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Fort HealthCare to bring the Ivenix Infusion System to more clinicians and patients,” said Pete Allen, senior vice president, IV Therapy at Fresenius Kabi USA. “Improving the level of safety in medication delivery through interoperability is a crucial goal for any hospital, and we’re honored to support Fort HealthCare’s efforts to help patients and nurses.”
About Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Kabi ( www.fresenius-kabi.com/us ) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Fort HealthCare
Fort HealthCare is committed to improving the health and well-being of our communities, with a vision to be the healthiest community in Wisconsin. As the leading health care provider in the region, it is our goal to reach as many members of the community as possible with health and wellness messages, providing tools and resources to help individuals improve their health and quality of life while collaborating with several partners to positively improve the population’s health overall on a long-term basis. FortHealthCare.com
