As multiple wildfires spread within 100 miles west of Fort Worth, the National Weather Service said low humidity and gusty winds have caused a continued elevated fire risk in the region west of I-35.
The Eastland Complex Fire was reported on Thursday after multiple fires in Eastland County combined, including the Walling Fire. By Friday morning the Eastland Complex Fire was estimated to be 45,383 acres and 4% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
Around 18,000 people live in Eastland County. The town of Cardon and the city of Gordon are among those impacted by the fire. About 475 homes were evacuated in Gorman, but officials don’t yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.
“Until we get more boots on the ground we don’t have an estimate” of the total numbers, Ford told the Associated Press on Friday morning. “Our top priority is life, safety and protection of structures.”
There were no reports of injuries, but a nursing home in Rising Star also was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.
A Baptist church in downtown Ranger, Texas, about 85 miles west of Fort Worth, was destroyed Thursday when flames engulfed the 103-year-old building. The police department and other historic buildings were also burned, WFAA-TV reported.
Roy Rodgers, a deacon at Second Baptist Church, said the third floor and roof collapsed and the rest of the building had extensive smoke and water damage. Rodgers said the church plans to hold its next Sunday service in a parking lot across the street, where the congregation will decide what to do.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Rodgers, a church member since 1969. “A lot of people are taking it pretty hard because a lot of people have ties to the church.”
The fire, which was fueled by high winds, may have started from a barbecue pit, Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said.
Currently there is an elevated fire risk west of Fort Worth which includes Stephenville, Jacksboro and Hamilton.
According to the National Weather Service, northwest winds are 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph; humidity in the area is 25%.
Another dry and breezy day is expected on Sunday, leading to another day with an elevated threat for fire starts, according to the service’s hazardous weather outlook. The threat will be highest along and west of I-35.
How to prevent wildfires
The National Weather Service posted some tips on preventing wildfires on its website:
— Do not toss lit cigarettes on the ground.
— Avoid dragging tow chains on the ground.
— Do not drive or park over tall grass.
— Never leave a campfire unattended.
— Avoid unnecessary burning.
Tarrant County is currently under a burn ban. For a full map of the burn bans happening in Texas, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service map.
How to prepare for a wildfire situation
If a wildfire is in your area, the Texas Division of Emergency Management shared tips on its social media page to help keep you safe:
— Build an emergency go-kit with supplies.
— Make an evacuation plan with multiple routes.
— Follow guidance from local officials and monitor news.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon that Texas has elevated its response and increased resources to address wildfire activity.
