FORT WORTH, Texas — A nun accused of breaking her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the Diocese of Fort Worth has been dismissed from the Order of Discalced Carmelites.
Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach has 30 days to appeal the decision, according to a decree of dismissal from the diocese. She oversaw cloistered nuns at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington.
The diocese declined to comment or provide details about the priest. An attorney for Gerlach could not immediately be reached for comment.
Gerlach and another nun, Sister Francis Therese, have filed a $1 million lawsuit in Tarrant County against Michael Olson and the diocese. They accuse the bishop of abuse of power and overstepping his authority.
The nuns have lived on 72 wooded acres near South Bowen Road and West Sublett Road since 1958. The Sisters of Carmel are withdrawn from the world and spend much of their day in silent prayer. The order has existed since 1562. Gerlach has been a member of the monastery for 25 years.
The diocese said it began an investigation after receiving a report in April that Gerlach violated her vow of chastity with a priest.
Olson “demanded” that the reverend mother turn over her laptop, iPad and cellphone, and told Gerlach and Sister Francis Therese that they could not handle the administrative duties of the monastery, according to the lawsuit, which also alleges the bishop violated the reverend mother’s civil and canonical rights by telling her where she could sit and eat. She was not allowed in her private bedroom although she requires constant medical care. She has a feeding tube and uses her iPad to communicate.
