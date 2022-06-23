ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
Grove Point Financial, a boutique independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, announces the addition of Mountain Sky Wealth Management.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Mountain Sky Wealth Management is led by husband and wife duo Jeremy King, President and Financial Advisor, and Allie King, CEO and Financial Advisor.
The firm specializes in developing, implementing, and monitoring financial strategies that support clients’ unique goals. The team has years of experience with 403(b) plans, working with municipalities, county administrations, public education institutions, and other governmental entities, and plans to continue supporting the underserved public sector retirement market while also spreading financial literacy throughout the region.
“Our decision to join Grove Point Financial was fueled by the firm’s full-service transition support offering as well as its back-office efficiency solutions,” said Jeremy King. “When looking to make the switch, Grove Point Financial’s offering clearly stood out and the team was incredibly knowledgeable and welcoming every step of the way.”
The Financial Professionals were previously associated with VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc.
“Mountain Sky Wealth Management is a firm in growth-mode and we are excited to be their strategic partner in increasing efficiency and profitability,” said Rob Engle, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Grove Point Financial. “With our extensive vault of resources and technology supporting both the firm and, in turn, its clients, Mountain Sky Wealth Management has limitless expansion potential through referrals within their own network and beyond.”
About Grove Point Financial
From its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) provides investment and wealth management services through more than 500 Financial Professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all Financial Professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.
Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC. Grove Point Investments, LLC and Grove Point Advisors, LLC are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, LLC which is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.
