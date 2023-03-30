NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced it has been named the Best Fraud Prevention Platform in the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.
Forter was founded on the insight that it's not about what is being purchased, nor where— but who is behind the interaction. The company’s Trust Platform provides immediate and precise assessments of trustworthiness at every critical interaction – from account creation and checkout to loyalty programs and returns. Powered by the largest network of online retailers, more than 200,000 businesses benefit from Forter’s real-time decisions and, in the past 12 months, the company has processed $350 billion in gross merchandise value. With Forter, merchants can deliver superior customer experience, drive revenue and minimize chargebacks. In fact, merchants who switch to Forter reduce chargebacks by 72% and false declines by 46%, on average.
“For the last 10 years, we’ve been laser-focused on bringing trust to digital commerce so that merchants can drive their business forward and consumers get the experience they deserve,” said Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder, Forter. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough as the Best Fraud Prevention Platform of 2023 and we look forward to continuing our mission of fighting fraudsters and delighting customers.”
The recognition follows Forter’s acquisition of the bot detection start-up Immue. The deal strengthened Forter’s bot detection capabilities to help retailers tackle increasingly sophisticated attacks. Forter also recently debuted its partner program which formally expands its network to include financial institutions, marketplace operations, payment service providers, system integrators and more.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards highlight the innovative products, solutions and companies within the crowded FinTech market. Winners are selected by an expert panel of judges based on proven innovation, performance, ease-of-use, functionality, value and impact.
To learn more about Forter’s Trust Platform, please visit: https://www.forter.com/platform/.
About Forter
Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at https://www.forter.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005151/en/
CONTACT: Alyssa Pallotti/Shannon Cieciuch
Touchdown PR for Forter
512-599-4015
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PAYMENTS DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE FINANCE
SOURCE: Forter
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2023 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005151/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.