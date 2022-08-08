SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022--
Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Thumbtack as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces. This is Thumbtack’s 4th time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 69th place. Earning a spot means that Thumbtack is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. In that survey, 94% of Thumbtack’s employees said the company is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company surveyed.
“Being featured as a Best Medium Workplace is a testament to how we’ve created a culture that questions the status quo and puts our people first.” said Jelena Djordjevic, VP of People at Thumbtack, “Our virtual-first model has allowed us to break down divides across locations and teams while creating an environment where our employees’ can thrive both personally and professionally. We’re extremely honored to be featured on this year’s list.”
The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”
Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.
To learn more about Thumbtack visit www.thumbtack.com/careers
