Fortune Brands Recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that the Company was listed on Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. This is the third consecutive year that Fortune Brands has been included on the list.
“Fortune Brands is proud to once again be listed on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list for 2022,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “This recognition reflects the hard work of all our associates who are committed to realizing our purpose of fulfilling the dreams of home in an ethical, responsible and sustainable way.”
Fortune Brands ranked No. 14 in the Consumer Goods category, and No. 110 of 500 companies overall. Fortune Brands moved up more than 100 spots on this year’s list compared to the 2021 ranking, reflecting the Company’s continued enhancement of its ESG disclosures and reporting.
Presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the prestigious list recognizes the 500 most responsible companies from the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States, spanning 14 industries.
Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies can currently be found at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.
About Fortune Brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 27,500 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.
The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.
