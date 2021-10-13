FOSOO Launched Stylish Eco-friendly APEX Metal Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 180-Day Battery Life

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
FOSOO, a start-up company that strives to bring us innovative oral care products, has launched the APEX sonic electric toothbrush. APEX sonic toothbrush helps to remove up to 10x more plaque and improve gum health up to 3x vs a manual toothbrush due to its unique sonic vibration motor. It has an exquisite metal body, with high durability but a soft grip. The toothbrush also has a long 180-day battery life, which means that the user only needs to charge it twice a year. The toothbrush has a low-noise and sleek design and is available in three colors: pink, white, and blue. FOSOO is reaching and covering the needs of more users, while optimizing users' oral care experience and lifestyle.
Metal Body,Exquisite Appearance
FOSOO is the first brand to use zinc alloy to make electric toothbrushes. APEX Sonic electric toothbrushes use metal handles, which are more exquisite than plastic toothbrushes. The quality and durability of metal handles are also much better than ordinary plastic handles. After one or two years of use, it still looks the same as the new toothbrush. If the toothbrush accidentally slips from your hand, the metal material can ensure that your toothbrush is well protected. Some patients have hand and arm pain when using some electric toothbrush with vigorous vibrations. While FOSOO APEX makes gentle vibrations on the handle to offer maximum comfort, and vigorous vibrations on the brush head to achieve better cleaning.
180 Days Long Battery Life
APEX electric toothbrush can last for about 6 months in just one charge. Users don’t have to worry about annoying scenes such as charging the toothbrush within two weeks, and there is no need to put a lot of charging cables on the sink.
Quieter Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Operating Noise Lower Than 50 dB
FOSOO uses ultrasonic noise reduction and mute technology to minimize the vibration sound to 50db, 20db lower than other regular electric toothbrushes on the market today. The reduced noise will not wake up sleeping family members when you brush your teeth in the morning. There is only the vibration sound of the bristles during operation, which can ensure a good cleaning effect and brushing experience even in quiet conditions.
A Better Clean than Manual Brushing
The cleaning system present on FOSOO electric toothbrush is greatly upgraded as a result of the German Pedex triangular diamond bristles which maximize the density of the bristles. It offers an effective cleaning compares to 20% ordinary bristles.
The dentist said that the tongue coating contains harmful substances such as pathogens, molds, and viruses, which are the direct cause of periodontitis. FOSOO APEX electric toothbrushes can remove 85% of the bacteria on the tongue coating.
Two Different Replaceable Brush Heads
If you are worried about your soft gums, well don't worry! FOSOO made available 2 brush heads which are to be used in different teeth/gum situations. The clean brush head is more effective to remove stains and plaque. While the sensitive brush head is safer on sensitive teeth and gums. This is to show you how FOSOO pays keen attention to the needs of users in different stages of their oral care.
It is not the only electric toothbrush from FOSOO. The company has other products like the compact LUX rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush and the NOV rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush with OLED screen. FOSOO will release a series of oral products in the future.
About FOSOO
FOSOO is an international oral care brand, which developed a revolutionary sonic electric toothbrush with a better comfort experience based on the analysis of products on the market. With its sleek and chic metal appearance, high-end texture, dentist-like cleaning feeling, low noise, 180-day battery life, and refined brush head design, it has been sought after by many influencers and consumers.
FOSOO is committed to providing users with a thorough dental cleaning and improved dental care through advanced, innovative technologies. Users and dental professionals participate in the development process of FOSOO products. Rather than providing complex products, FOSOO hopes that more people can use electric toothbrushes to bring efficient cleaning and use the correct methods for oral care. FOSOO's biggest vision is optimizing the oral care experience and lifestyle of millions of our customers.
