Foundation Automotive Acquires Largest Group to Date in Wichita Falls, TX

WICHITA FALLS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022--
Today, Foundation Automotive Corp. is thrilled to announce the acquisition of 8 new rooftops from the Patterson Family of Dealerships in Wichita Falls, TX. This new addition, the largest to date for the rapidly growing auto group, will bring Foundation to 29 rooftops within North America.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006382/en/
Foundation Automotive Corp. is thrilled to announce the acquisition of 8 new rooftops from the Patterson Family of Dealerships in Wichita Falls, TX. This new addition, the largest to date for the rapidly growing auto group, will bring Foundation to 29 rooftops within North America. (Photo: Business Wire)
Effective immediately, Patterson Buick GMC, Cadillac, Hyundai, BMW, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Kia, RV, and Economy Cars will carry the Foundation name as Foundation of Wichita Falls. With this substantial acquisition, Foundation proudly adds their first BMW and Recreation Vehicle dealerships for more choice within Texas and the Foundation Automotive brand.
“We are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to purchase the Patterson Auto group, a company that represents high integrity, values, and community spirit. It’s our responsibility to continue the legacy that Mr. Patterson and Mr. Tigrett brought to the community of Wichita Falls, which was reflected through their customer satisfaction. I want to thank Paul Tigrett for his undying support in the purchase of this lifetime opportunity for Foundation Automotive. He exemplifies what it is to be a community leader, business leader, and gentleman. I’m also proud to announce Jon Oeltjen and Brad Rodgers as our managing partners. These two men were trained by the best, and will continue the same best practices,” said Kevin Kutschinski, President and CEO of Foundation Automotive.
The employees are looking forward to the new chapter and what Foundation Automotive can bring to the community. Paul Tigrett, prior owner, wanted to make sure that his staff would be taken care of, and that the legacy they all built would continue. “We have been blessed to have been a part of this community for the last 43 years. We truly appreciate the support we’ve had from the customers and staff. When we decided to sell, we were looking for a group that was community and employee minded, and Foundation matches that perfectly,” said Paul Tigrett.
Arguably the fastest-growing automotive dealership group in North America, Foundation Automotive has an innovative team of professionals from operations, to sales and analytics. Their passion lies in their unrivaled community focus and involvement. “I am so excited to be part of the Wichita Falls community and have the Patterson employees join the Foundation Family. We will continue to grow our partnership with local schools and community leaders,” said Chuck Kramer, COO of Foundation Automotive.
Foundation of Wichita Falls will undoubtedly flourish under the leadership of managing partners Brad Rodgers and Jon Oeltjen. “We are eager to continue serving our customers in the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area! We have had two awesome mentors in Mr. Patterson and Mr. Tigrett, they lead us to where we are today and we are so blessed with this opportunity to move forward. The best part is that we have all the same great associates in place to work with,” said Rodgers and Oeltjen.
Foundation Automotive Corp. is a growing international automotive group with stores in Canada and the United States. Their vision is to be the North American benchmark for top-tier automotive solutions and a company of trust, excellence, and innovation for their customers and employees. Find more information on their website www.foundationauto.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006382/en/
CONTACT: Jaclynn Sciberras
(403) 860-4594
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING OTHER AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING RECREATIONAL VEHICLES PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST FLEET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Foundation Automotive Corp.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/23/2022 06:55 PM/DISC: 02/23/2022 06:56 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006382/en