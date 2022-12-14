Foundation Automotive Corp. Welcomes Their Fifth Dealership in Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
Today, Foundation Automotive Corp is pleased to welcome Humboldt Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, the growing group’s fifth dealership in the Jackson/Humboldt area of Tennessee.
Arguably the fastest-growing automotive dealership group in North America, Foundation is looking forward to further expanding in the Tennessee market. “This is our fifth acquisition in Tennessee with an additional two stores in the Nashville area closing in early 2023. I want to personally thank Lonnie Cobb for giving us the opportunity to purchase part of his automotive legacy. We’re excited to add all the folks from the dealership to our team, as well as the community and all the past and future customers,” said Kevin Kutschinski, CEO/President of Foundation Automotive Corp.
“I’m thankful for this opportunity and to be able to offer another brand to our customers in the area. Humboldt is continuously growing, and we are eager to serve our customers and the community that we love,” said Mark Hoppe, General Manager.
Lonnie Cobb, prior owner, is looking forward to what Foundation can offer Humboldt County. “I’ve been here for 24 years; Humboldt has been very good to us. I look forward to Foundation’s future here, I know it will be great for our community. I want to thank all our customers and staff over the years, and I will continue to do business here.” Foundation is eager to continue to grow the partnerships between local schools and community leaders.
Foundation Automotive Corp. is a growing international automotive group with 36 stores in Canada and the United States. They are focused on consistently elevating employee and customer experience through trust, transparency and innovation. Find more information on their website www.foundationauto.com.
