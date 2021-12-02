Foundation Automotive’s Kramer Chevrolet and Subaru Pull Out All Stops to Support the North Dakota National Guard Emergency Relief Fund

MANDAN, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
On September 11th 2021, Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru hosted their 15th annual Military and Customer Appreciation Event and Car Show, with all proceeds going directly to the North Dakota National Guard Emergency Relief Fund. With the event taking place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Foundation made an ambitious goal of raising $50,000, which they were able to beat with a total of $57,402 raised. The successful event was complete with a classic car show, silent auction, free food, and entertainment for the whole family.
The Military Emergency Relief Fund is a non-profit charitable organization whose purpose is to provide financial support in sudden and unforeseen emergency situations. The organization supports the North Dakota National Guard soldiers and airmen, as well as their dependents. “In today’s world there are a lot of organizations to donate to. To think of our service members, our soldiers, our airmen, and their families, this means so much to everyone. We really appreciate it and know it’s going to a great cause,” said Brigadier General Jackie Huber, who accepted the check on behalf of the North Dakota National Guard Emergency Relief Fund.
Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru joined Foundation Automotive Corp. in 2019. This is the second year since joining the growing corporation that Kramer has been able to put on this event. “The other stores in the group and a lot of our vendors really stepped up with donations to make this event such a success,” said Terry Wezner, managing partner of Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru. Foundation Automotive Corp. is a family business that will continue to give back to North Dakota with frequent giveaways to local residents, working with local charities, fundraising, and unrivaled community focus and involvement.
“This money goes directly to the Military Emergency Relief Fund and is extremely important, especially with current events. We are passionate about getting money into the hands of those who need it most,” said Chuck Kramer, COO of Foundation Automotive Corp. As a company fully supportive of our military troops, Foundation Automotive is excited to offer programs specifically for veterans wanting to get back into the workforce with tremendous support and training from the Foundation family. Current opportunities and contact information available at careers.foundationauto.com.
Kramer Chevrolet and Subaru are locally operated, full-service dealerships in Mandan, ND offering an extensive inventory of new and used vehicles. They strive to be an industry leader in providing unmatched quality automotive products and services. Kramer Chevrolet, Kramer Subaru, and Foundation Automotive’s mission is to exceed customers' and employees' expectations and maintain lifetime loyalty. Find more information on their websites https://www.kramerchevrolet.com/ and https://www.kramersubaru.com/ or follow their Facebook pages https://www.facebook.com/kramersubaru and https://www.facebook.com/kramerchevrolet for up-to-date promotions, events, and giveaways.
