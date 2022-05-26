CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Foundation Medicine, Inc., a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, today announced that the company and its collaborators will present a total of 26 abstracts at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held virtually and in person in Chicago from June 3-7, 2022.
Presentations focus on the power of genomic research to provide physicians and researchers with the latest insights on innovative treatment strategies for patients, including those with early-stage cancers, and cancers with rare or complex alterations. Highlights of this data include:
- Research demonstrating the value of FoundationOne®Liquid CDx blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to support physicians in finding the answers they need to make informed treatment decisions for their patients, such as detecting resistance alterations, and to provide researchers with genomic insights to aid in the discovery and utilization of new biomarkers
- Several studies from Foundation Medicine researchers and collaborators at prominent cancer institutions highlighting the broad utility of real-world genomic data from the Flatiron Health-Foundation Medicine Clinico-Genomic Database (CGDB) and the FoundationCore® Genomic Database. These studies explore:
- Opportunities to use these databases to achieve more equity in cancer care, such as using real-world data to reveal ancestry-associated differences in genomic alterations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
- Areas to bring CGP into earlier stages of disease to assist in curative intent treatment planning or selection
- The potential value of the predictive complex biomarkers tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI) to aid in consideration of first line immunotherapy in metastatic endometrial cancer
- The ability of diverse MET alterations to support treatment planning in NSCLC
“At Foundation Medicine, we provide doctors and researchers with tools to help them find answers and take action on treatment options for patients across cancer types and stages. At this year’s ASCO, we will demonstrate the expanded capacity of our tests to detect actionable complex biomarkers and alterations in earlier stages of cancer to support care decisions for patients,” said Priti Hegde, PhD, chief scientific officer at Foundation Medicine. “We are proud of our many collaborations on this research with partners across the oncology community. These collaborations reinforce Foundation Medicine’s role as an essential partner with the scientific expertise and real-world data to support efficient progress for equitable patient care.”
The Value of Liquid Biopsy in Identifying Actionable Alterations
LCMC LEADER neoadjuvant screening trial: LCMC4 evaluation of actionable drivers in early stage lung cancers. Abstract # TPS8596.
In collaboration with the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, this Trial in Progress abstract details the umbrella trial design of the L CMC4 E valuation of A ctionable D rivers in E a R ly-Stage Lung Cancer (LEADER) clinical trial. Foundation Medicine’s tissue-based CGP test, FoundationOne®CDx, and its blood-based CGP test, FoundationOne®LiquidCDx, will both be used in the LEADER trial to screen for 10 actionable driver mutations in 1,000 patients with high-risk, resectable NSCLC who are candidates for neoadjuvant therapy. Results will enable selection of neoadjuvant therapy and enrollment onto independent therapeutic trials with genomically matched neoadjuvant treatment, standard therapies, or other trials if no driver is detected.
CtDNA shed as a tool to select immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICPI) with or without chemotherapy for patients (pts) with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC). Abstract #9045.
Using the CGDB, this study with Gustave Roussy Cancer Center investigated circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) shed as an indicator to support treatment selection for patients with advanced NSCLC. Researchers found that elevated plasma tumor fraction (TF) can identify patients at risk of early progression on immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICPI) who may benefit from chemotherapy in addition to an ICPI. In patients with low/intermediate TF, the study found that outcomes on ICPIs alone are similar to those receiving both chemotherapy and ICPI treatment, suggesting TF’s ability as a non-invasive tool to identify patients for single-agent ICPI.
Genomic landscape of acquired resistance to targeted therapies in patients with solid tumors: a study from the National Center for Precision Medicine (PRISM). Abstract #3016.
Researchers from Gustave Roussy Cancer Center and Institut Bergonié set up a study using FoundationOne®Liquid CDx to detect ctDNA in an effort to characterize the landscape of secondary resistance mechanisms in patients with solid tumors. While many targeted therapies are approved for treatment in solid tumors, acquired resistance to these therapies remains as a barrier limiting the ultimate effectiveness of these treatments. Researchers reported that polyclonal secondary genomic alterations represent a frequent clinical resistance mechanism that may explain the low rate of sustained complete remission for patients treated with targeted therapies.
The Power of Real-World Genomic Data to Shape the Future of Cancer Care
A real-world (rw) evidence study quantifying the clinical value of multi-gene testing in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Abstract #8525.
In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center and Flatiron Health, this study used the CGDB to assess the potential value of CGP in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Researchers found that CGP of early-stage LUAD can identify EGFR, ALK, ROS1, RET and other drivers and enable appropriate selection of targeted therapies and timely use of effective first line therapy at recurrence. By avoiding the use of ICPIs in patients unlikely to respond, CGP could represent a way to avoid ineffective treatment and risk of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-associated toxicity.
Biomarker associations of immune checkpoint inhibitor versus chemotherapy effectiveness in first-line metastatic endometrial carcinomas: A real-world study. Abstract #5596.
Using real world data from the CGDB, this study in partnership with the Yale School of Medicine evaluated TMB greater than 10 mutations per megabase and MSI-high as predictive biomarkers for ICPI benefit in comparison to standard of care chemotherapy in first line metastatic endometrial cancer (mEC). More favorable time to next treatment and overall survival were observed on ICPI versus chemotherapy in first line treatment among those with high TMB and/or MSI-high, but not those without. The results of this study suggest that a randomized controlled trial in this setting using these biomarkers has a favorable chance of success to develop a chemotherapy-sparing first line option for patients with mEC.
Clinical and genomic characteristics of pts with durable benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICPI) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC). Abstract #9048.
In collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, this study queried the CGDB to better understand patients with advanced NSCLC who had a durable response to ICPIs. The two-year mark has increasingly become a milestone in progression-free patients with advanced NSCLC, with a subset experiencing ongoing disease control even after discontinuing active treatment. In a cohort of 4,030 advanced NSCLC patients, 4.6% were free of progression or treatment failure at 24 months, with a median overall survival of almost 5 years. 41% of those patients stopped immunotherapy usage before the two-year mark. Researchers also found that elevated TMB was associated with durable benefit on ICPIs, as well as prolonged progression-free survival after the 2-year mark and deserves further investigation as a biomarker for prolonged benefit from ICPIs in advanced NSCLC.
Ancestry-based differences in gene alterations in non-small cell lung cancer: Real-world data using genetic ancestry analysis. Abstract #9125.
In this study, researchers investigated alteration prevalence in a large real-world NSCLC cohort, stratified by genetic ancestry. Together with Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine and others, the study looked at FoundationCore®, Foundation Medicine’s robust real-world dataset, to reveal ancestry-associated differences in genomic alterations in NSCLC. Age and sex were also associated with differences in prevalence of gene alterations and immunotherapy-associated biomarkers, such as high TMB status.
Real-world (rw) analysis of quantitative MET copy number (CN) as a biomarker in advanced NSCLC (aNSCLC). Abstract #9123.
Researchers used real-world data from the CGDB to explore the genomic landscape of MET amplification in NSCLC and its association with outcomes to MET TKIs. In partnership with the University of Colorado, CGP results from 64,521 tissue and 5,177 blood-based NSCLC samples were queried for MET amplification, which was detected in 3.3% of tissue samples and 3.2% of high TF blood samples. MET amplification was found to be associated with response to MET TKIs. In TKI-naïve patients, MET copy number was negatively correlated with the presence of a concurrent NSCLC driver, suggesting that further studies evaluating MET copy number as a predicative biomarker for MET TKIs, and as an indicator of MET dependence to aid therapy section, are warranted.
Activating MET kinase domain mutations define a novel molecular subtype of non-small cell lung cancer that is clinically targetable with the MET inhibitor elzovantinib (TPX-0022). Abstract #9124.
In this study conducted in partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Turning Point Therapeutics, researchers investigated a novel, actionable subtype of NSCLC characterized by activating MET tyrosine kinase domain ( MET-TKD ) mutations in the absence of METex14 mutations. Looking at a multi-institutional dataset of cancers that underwent genomic profiling, including FoundationCore®, researchers found that potentially actionable MET-TKD mutations represent a novel genomic subtype in 0.6-0.9% of NSCLC and occur in the absence of other known drivers in a subset of cases.
The following is a list of select abstracts that will be presented at the meeting. To access all abstracts being presented by Foundation Medicine and its collaborators, please visit: meetinglibrary.asco.org.
Poster Discussions
Abstract 3016,
Genomic landscape of acquired resistance to targeted therapies in patients with solid tumors: A study from the National Center for Precision Medicine (PRISM)
National Center for Precision Medicine, Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, Institut Bergonié
FoundationOne®Liquid CDx
Abstract LBA9023,
Efficacy/safety of entrectinib in patients (pts) with ROS1 -positive ( ROS1+ ) advanced/metastatic NSCLC from the Blood First Assay Screening Trial (BFAST)
Roche/Genentech
Clinical trial assay based on FoundationOne®Liquid CDx
Poster Presentations
Abstract 5596,
Biomarker associations of immune checkpoint inhibitor versus chemotherapy effectiveness in first-line metastatic endometrial carcinomas: A real-world study
Yale School of Medicine, Flatiron Health
Flatiron Health-Foundation Medicine Clinico-Genomic Database (CGDB)
Abstract 4102,
Conquer Cancer Merit Award Winner: Genomic profile of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with MTAP loss
MD Anderson Cancer Center
FoundationCore®
Abstract 3130,
Increasing targeted therapy options for patients with relapsed cancer with broader somatic gene panel analysis from the primary tumor: The Profiler02 randomized phase II trial
Roche
FoundationOne®CDx
Abstract TPS8596,
LCMC LEADER neoadjuvant screening trial: LCMC4 evaluation of actionable drivers in early stage lung cancers
Lung Cancer Research Foundation, Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
FoundationOne®CDx & FoundationOne®Liquid CDx
Abstract 9045,
CtDNA shed as a tool to select immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICPI) with or without chemotherapy for patients (pts) with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC)
Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, Flatiron Health
Flatiron Health-Foundation Medicine Clinico-Genomic Database (CGDB)
Abstract 8525,
A real-world (rw) evidence study quantifying the clinical value of multi-gene testing in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD)
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Flatiron Health
Flatiron Health-Foundation Medicine Clinico-Genomic Database (CGDB)
Abstract 9048,
Clinical and genomic characteristics of pts with durable benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC)
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Flatiron Health-Foundation Medicine Clinico-Genomic Database (CGDB)
Abstract 9125,
Conquer Cancer Merit Award Winner: Ancestry-based differences in gene alterations in non-small cell lung cancer: Real-world data using genetic ancestry analysis
Juntendo University, Stanford University, Chugai, Ohio State University
FoundationCore®
Abstract 9123,
Conquer Cancer Merit Award Winner: Real-world (rw) analysis of quantitative MET copy number (CN) as a biomarker in NSCLC
University of Colorado
Flatiron Health-Foundation Medicine Clinico-Genomic Database (CGDB)
Abstract 9124,
Activating MET kinase domain mutations define a novel molecular subtype of non-small cell lung cancer that is clinically targetable with the MET inhibitor elzovantinib (TPX-0022)
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Turning Point Therapeutics
FoundationCore®
Abstract 8587,
Conquer Cancer Merit Award Winner: Genomic characterization of thymic epithelial tumor from real-world data
Juntendo University, Stanford University, Chugai, Ohio State University
FoundationCore®
About Foundation Medicine: Your Essential Partner in Cancer Care
Foundation Medicine is a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, working to shape the future of clinical care and research. We collaborate with a broad range of partners across the cancer community and strive to set the standard for quality, scientific excellence, and regulatory leadership. Our deep understanding of cancer biology helps physicians make informed treatment decisions for their patients and empowers researchers to develop new medicines. Every day, we are driven to help our partners find answers and take action, enabling more people around the world to benefit from precision cancer care. For more information, please visit www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About FoundationOne®CDx
FoundationOne CDx is a next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic device for detection of substitutions, insertion and deletion alterations (indels), and copy number alterations (CNAs) in 324 genes and select gene rearrangements, as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens. FoundationOne CDx is for prescription use only and is intended as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with certain targeted therapies in accordance with their approved therapeutic product labeling. Additionally, FoundationOne CDx is intended to provide tumor mutation profiling to be used by qualified health care professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in oncology for patients with solid malignant neoplasms. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy. For a full list of targeted therapies for which FoundationOne CDx is indicated as a companion diagnostic, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.
About FoundationOne®Liquid CDx
FoundationOne Liquid CDx is a qualitative next generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for prescription use only that uses targeted high throughput hybridization-based capture technology to analyze 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated from plasma derived from anti-coagulated peripheral whole blood of advanced cancer patients. The test is FDA-approved to report short variants in over 300 genes and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies (listed in Table 1 of the Intended Use) in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and mutation status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.
Foundation Medicine ®, FoundationOne ® and FoundationCore ® are a registered trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.
