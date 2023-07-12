DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2023--
Foundry , a brand platform specializing in acquiring, nurturing, and growing online brands, has acquired Blu Atlas for an undisclosed eight-figure sum. Blu Atlas is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) men's skincare, haircare, and fragrance brand and marks Foundry’s third acquisition into the rapidly growing men's personal care industry.
Since its launch in January 2022, Blu Atlas has experienced explosive growth and has received glowing reviews from numerous national publications. Blu Atlas been described as “The Best Men’s Skincare Brand” by Men’s Journal, “The King of Grooming Products” by Rolling Stone, and the “clear winner” vs. Estée Lauder’s Le Labo and L'Oréal’s Kiehl’s by WWD and US Weekly.
Foundry, which already boasts a portfolio of disruptive brands, including Supply, a men’s premium razor brand, Stryx, a men’s cosmetics brand, and Craft & Kin, a home fragrance brand, is proud to welcome Blu Atlas into the Foundry family of millions of loyal customers.
Expressing his excitement about the acquisition, Matt Rhodes, Co-Founder and CFO of Foundry, noted, “Blu Atlas has successfully cracked the code by offering high-quality products crafted from natural ingredients, accompanied by great fragrances and appealing packaging. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our mission of enriching people’s lives.”
Hendre Ackermann, CEO of Foundry, added, “We are thrilled for the opportunity to take Blu Atlas to its next stage of growth. We believe Blu Atlas has the potential to reach $100 million in sales over the coming years, by increasing distribution, building greater awareness, and continuing to offer a premium and differentiated product assortment.”
Foundry understands and appreciates the dedication and hard work founders put into building a brand. Foundry’s integration team works closely with founders to ensure a smooth transition that respects the brand’s origins and values.
Reflecting on the acquisition, Deep Patel, founder of Blu Atlas, shared, “I was driven to start Blu Atlas when I couldn’t find clean and effective men’s skincare that worked. So, I worked with a team to create a line of powerful and effective products that people quickly fell in love with. Blu Atlas grew faster than I could have ever dreamed of. I feel extremely proud of what we've been able to accomplish. Now, with Foundry taking the reins, I’m excited to witness the next chapter unfold. The Foundry team has been a pleasure to work with, and I know that they will continue to elevate the brand and make a positive impact on the lives of men globally.”
With this acquisition, Foundry continues to solidify its position as a brand platform delivering products that are tailored to customer needs and preferences. The Foundry team looks forward to the integration process and continuing to develop new and innovative products that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of people everywhere.
For more information on Blu Atlas, visit https://www.bluatlas.com/
About Foundry
Foundry is a brand platform setting a new standard for e-commerce performance and brand excellence. The team acquires exceptional, disruptive businesses and nurtures them into epic, enduring brands to curate a selective portfolio of companies that households depend on to make life better. It aims to profitably scale its brands to build the leading collection of top consumer companies with continuous resources, a vast network, and unmatched experience. For more information, visit https://www.foundrybrands.com/ or email us at Connect@foundrybrands.com.
