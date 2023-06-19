Four people were found fatally shot Sunday night at a home in the city of Kellogg in North Idaho, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.
Police detained a 31-year-old, yet-to-be-named man suspected of being “connected to the deaths,” the Idaho State Police said in a Sunday evening news release.
Everyone involved in the deadly Father’s Day incident is believed to have been accounted for, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, ISP said. Kellogg police and ISP continue to investigate the deaths, which ISP described as “homicides.”
Kellogg police and the sheriff’s office responded to a call to 911 dispatch at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday reporting multiple people killed inside a home in the 500 block of West Brown Avenue, ISP said. Police arrived to the site of the gun violence about 10 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, where ISP said officers found four bodies.
The Idaho State Police did not immediately respond Monday to a request for more information from the Idaho Statesman.
Kellogg is a rural mining town in the Idaho Panhandle with a population of about 2,200 people, according to U.S. Census data. Known also for its skiing, Kellogg is Shoshone County’s largest city, located about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene.
