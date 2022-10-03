NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
FOX Business Network (FBN) will debut the third season of its popular primetime programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, October 17 th as the network celebrates its 15 th anniversary, announced Lauren Petterson, its president. The new season will bring back FBN Prime favorites, including all-new episodes of How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone and American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch. Mansion Global will also return this season with Miami real estate veteran Katrina Campins at the helm while Kacie McDonnell is on maternity leave. Additionally, new offerings to the primetime lineup this season include Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts narrated by Kelsey Grammer, Duck Family Treasure, and American Dynasty.
In making the announcement, Petterson said, “We are thrilled to announce our third season of FBN Prime with a slate of new programming that celebrates American business, ingenuity and the enduring entrepreneurial spirit.”
The new season kicks off at 8 PM/ET on Monday, October 17 th with Mike Rowe’s How America Works, spotlighting industries, and workers that serve as the backbone of our nation. Rowe will reprise his role as narrator and executive producer of the hour-long program, which has been among FBN Prime ’s highest-rated shows since launching last year. Each week, viewers will get an intimate look at the lives of firefighters, tool makers, national parks stewards and other industry experts. In addition to his role on FBN Prime, Rowe is the founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, whose mission is to help close the skills gap by challenging the stigmas and stereotypes in the media that discourage people from pursuing jobs requiring skilled labor.
At 9 and 9:30 PM/ET on Monday evening, Stuart Varney returns with a new season of American Built to highlight famous American landmarks and inventions. Varney, whose market-open morning program Varney & Co. on FBN routinely ranks among the highest-rated shows in business news, will speak with architects, engineers, and historians to discuss the soul and sacrifice that went into building each of the notable structures. This season will showcase landmarks such as the San Francisco Bay Bridge, the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and many others.
Hollywood icon Kelsey Grammer will lead off FBN Prime on Tuesdays at 8 PM/ET as the narrator of Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts. Grammer, famous for his roles in “ Cheers ” and “ Frasier,” will dive into key battles that left an indelible mark on America, including Bunker Hill, The Alamo, Antietam, and more. The 60-minute episodes will analyze the strategies deployed in each conflict, the motivations of the soldiers who fought it, and the consequences that still resonate long after the final shot was fired. This will mark Grammer’s second contribution to FBN Prime following the network premiere of Legends & Lies last spring, which was among the top-rated FBN Prime programs.
American Dynasty follows at 9 PM/ET on Tuesday evenings with a look at the most iconic family empires in American history. The premiere marks the linear debut for the FOX Nation original docuseries which chronicles influential families from the 18 th Century to the present day, including The Rockefellers, The Vanderbilts and The Kennedys. The series will reveal how each family first achieved fame and fortune and display the following generation’s fight to live up to the near-impossible example set by their ancestors. It also features expert commentary on the lasting legacies of these families from guests such as FBN’s Larry Kudlow, David Rockefeller, Patrick J. Kennedy, Jay Leno, and others.
At 8 and 8:30 PM/ET on Wednesdays, FBN Prime series Mansion Global returns with 30-minute back-to-back episodes hosted by the network’s real estate contributor Katrina Campins while the program’s founding host Kacie McDonnell is on maternity leave. Co-founder of The Campins Company, a luxury real estate establishment, Campins has had a successful career in real estate since she flipped her first house at the age of 17 and to date, has sold over $1 billion in listings. Her breadth of knowledge and experience in the housing market will be on display as she steps inside the most opulent, first-class properties around the country.
Immediately following, FBN’s Cheryl Casone will present an all-new season of American Dream Home at 9 and 9:30 PM/ET. Featuring the inspiring stories of American families finding their dream home, this season will once again spotlight Beach Life and Gone Country themed locations. The 30-minute episodes will follow hopeful homeowners as they share the stories that led them to the home they always aspired to own.
Thursday at 8 PM/ET marks the FBN Prime debut of Duck Family Treasure and the first time the series will be available on linear television. A FOX Nation original, the series follows brothers Jase and Jep Robertson, alongside their eccentric Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter Murry Crowe as they search for buried treasure. This season, the crew works together to uncover incredible historical riches and showcase the complex and fascinating world of treasure hunting. Along with other Robertson family members, Jase and Jep’s wives Missy and Jessica Robertson will also be featured on the show.
At 9 PM/ET on Thursdays, the Dale Brothers will return for season two of the captivating American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch series. The five brothers will take another shot at finding ‘Ole’s Gold,’ in Bear Gulch, Montana, the legendary gold vein said to be worth millions of dollars. The land, which spans over 800 acres in Montana, has been long sought after by the brothers following a childhood pact, they made to purchase it and search for gold.
Notably, the second season of FBN Prime grew the time slot (8-10 PM/ET) by over 50% with total viewers this past spring compared to the prior year. Additionally, the Thursday 9 PM/ET slot which featured the Kelsey Grammer-narrated Legends & Lies increased viewership over 250% with viewers year-over-year and 78% with viewers year-to-date. The Monday 8 PM/ET block with How America Works saw more than a 90% increase for the hour year-over-year and a 38% surge year-to-date in the same metric.
FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is currently the top business channel on television.
