FOX Business Network (FBN) closed out the second quarter of 2022 as the number one network in business day and market hour viewers, easily outpacing CNBC according to Nielsen Media Research. The network also delivered its highest-rated quarter in both business day (9:30 AM - 5 PM/ET) and total day (6 AM - 6 AM/ET) viewers since 2020. With 219,000 business day and 132,000 total day viewers, the network saw double digit year-over-year growth across the board in all key dayparts.
As the markets reacted to soaring inflation and fear of a recession, FBN was the go-to destination for breaking business news, outpacing CNBC with a 6% advantage in total viewers (FBN 219,000 P2+ vs. CNBC 206,000 P2+). Additionally, the network’s total day viewership garnered 132,000 viewers, up 22% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the network’s critical market hours grew by 21% year-over-year (210,000 total viewers). Notably, all dayparts saw double-digit increases across the advertiser coveted A25-54 demo.
FBN’s market-open and close programming once again led the industry in business day viewers. For the second consecutive quarter, Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET), hosted by Larry Kudlow, delivered the highest-rated business news program on television, netting 306,000 total viewers. The show notched its best-performing quarter ever in total viewers, notably scoring a 49% advantage over CNBC’s Closing Bell, marking its third straight quarterly win in the category. Stuart Varney’s three-hour market open program, Varney & Co. (weekdays 9 AM–12 PM/ET), drew 280,000 total viewers, placing second in all business programs in cable. During the critical pre-market hours, Maria Bartiromo’s Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) notched its third highest-rated quarter ever in total viewers (122,000 P2+) as well as its highest-rated quarter since Q1 2021 with the younger demo. The program outpaced CNBC’s Squawk Box in total viewers for the first time since 2020. Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) and The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) anchored by Liz Claman each achieved their most-watched quarters since 2020 in total viewers. CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2PM/ET) anchored by managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto placed among the top 12 business programs, amassing 160,000 total viewers.
During post-market coverage, FBN’s FOX Business Tonight (weekdays, 5-6 PM/ET) earned 152,000 total viewers, while The Evening Edit with Elizabeth McDonald (weekdays, 6 PM/ET) marked its highest rated quarter in total viewers since 2021 and its highest rated quarter in the young demo since 2020 (162,000 P2+; 16,000 A25-54). The program notably topped CNBC’s Mad Money with Jim Cramer for the first time since 2020. Additionally, the second season of FBN Prime, FOX Business Network’s weekday primetime programming slate, performed well with How America Works (Mondays, 9 PM/ET), My Dream Car (Mondays, 9 PM/ET) American Built (Tuesdays, 8 and 8:30 PM/ET), American Dream Home (Wednesdays, 9 PM/ET) and Legends & Lies (Thursdays, 8 and 9 PM/ET) each seeing viewership increase year-over-year. Notably, Billion Dollar Idea (Tuesdays, 9 PM/ET) with entrepreneur Ben Weiss, delivered one of the most affluent audiences in cable news with a median income of $135,900.
FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
