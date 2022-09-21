NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Trace Gallagher anchor of FOX News @ Night (weeknights, 12-1 AM/ET), announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Gallagher will take over the nightly newscast on October 3rd, anchoring from FNC’s Los Angeles bureau. He will also continue as the network’s chief breaking news correspondent. Since its inception in 2017, FOX News @ Night has been anchored by Shannon Bream, who recently made her debut anchoring FOX News Sunday.
In making the announcement, Scott said, “When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage.”
Gallagher added, “It’s an honor to lead Fox News @ Night and I look forward to breaking down the major headlines for our audience across the country every evening.”
FOX News @ Night features interviews with leading newsmakers to discuss the day’s news events during primetime in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. The newscast regularly outpaces its cable news competition across the board, averaging more than 1.1 million viewers and 218,000 in the demo this past quarter.
A FOX News original, Gallagher joined FNC at the network’s launch in 1996 and has covered the biggest breaking news stories throughout the past 26 years. Most recently, he provided live coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anchoring overnight special reports as the war escalated. He also delivered extensive late-night coverage of the Covid pandemic over the last two years and the California recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021.
Throughout his tenure with the network, Gallagher’s breaking news coverage has taken him around the world, reporting on a multitude of stories abroad including conflicts throughout the Middle East and the tsunami in Southeast Asia. Stateside, Gallagher received critical praise for his coverage of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the mass shooting in Las Vegas, both of which took place in 2017. Gallagher previously spent five years in New York serving as co-anchor of FNC’s The Live Desk, alongside Martha MacCallum.
Prior to joining the network in 1996, Gallagher served as an anchor and reporter at local NBC stations in Las Vegas, Boise, Idaho and Yuma, Arizona and the local CBS station in Orlando, Florida. He played football and studied business at The University of San Diego and Antelope Valley College, where he was named a distinguished alumnus.
FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, currently attracting more than 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 15 programs in the genre.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005835/en/
CONTACT: FOX NEWS MEDIA CONTACTS:
Ben Zabel –banjamin.zabel@fox.comor 212-301-3534
Sofie Watson –sofie.watson@fox.comor 212-301-3818
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDIA TV AND RADIO COMMUNICATIONS ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: FOX News Channel
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/21/2022 12:39 PM/DISC: 09/21/2022 12:39 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005835/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.