Fox News host Greg Gutfeld counts his mother-in-law among the people in Ukraine who have been displaced by Russia’s unprovoked invasion. But his colleagues are coming to her rescue.
The “Gutfeld!” star said Wednesday night that his wife’s mom had been put up in a hotel in Lviv, which is near the Polish border. The plan is for Gutfeld’s mother-in-law and his wife to be reunited in the next day or so.
“People have been helping me out — somebody who has been obnoxious to them before and will probably be obnoxious to them after,” he said.
Gutfeld, who is also a panelist on the Fox News program “The Five,” married Russian former model Elena Moussa in 2004, according to The Heavy. She and her sister reportedly owned a clothing store in Moscow at one point.
Some of Gutfeld’s Fox News colleagues have been faulted for downplaying the violence in Ukraine. Prime time host Tucker Carlson dismissed Russian aggression as a “border dispute” and complained “Democrats in Washington have told you it’s your patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin.”
Fellow Fox News prime-timer Laura Ingraham welcomed Donald Trump on her show last week to speak about the situation in Eastern Europe. The former president used the opportunity to continue pushing the false claim that the 2020 U.S. election was rigged against him and claimed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine had he still been in office.
