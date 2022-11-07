MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results and recent business highlights at 3:15 p.m. Central time on Monday, November 14, 2022.
The call can be accessed via webcast on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.foxotechnologies.com/investors or by dialing (888) 770-7136 and referencing conference ID 4335886. Participants are encouraged to call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
The webcast will be made available for replay on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.
About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)
FOXO is a technology platform company focused on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. FOXO's epigenetic technology applies AI to DNA methylation to identify molecular biomarkers of human health and aging. FOXO seeks to modernize the life insurance industry by simplifying the consumer underwriting journey with saliva-based biomarkers and enhancing life insurance’s consumer value proposition with the FOXO Longevity Report. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com. For more information about FOXO Life, visit www.foxolife.com. For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005530/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Matthew Hausch
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: FOXO Technologies Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/07/2022 04:01 PM/DISC: 11/07/2022 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005530/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.