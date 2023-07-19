MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2023--
FOXO Technologies Inc.™ (NYSEAM: FOXO), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Bioinformatics Services to accelerate breakthroughs in biology, biotechnology, and healthcare, and redefine the growing field of epigenetic research.
FOXO’s Bioinformatics Services offers a comprehensive platform of advanced data solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of clients in academia, healthcare, and pharmaceutical research. Through its innovative suite of bioinformatic tools, FOXO will enable its clients to increase the speed and accuracy with which they process, analyze, and interpret data sets, accelerate discoveries, and advance their understanding of complex diseases.
“The launch of FOXO’s Bioinformatics Services marks a significant milestone for FOXO Technologies and the field of epigenetic research,” said Tyler Danielson, interim CEO and Chief Technology Officer of FOXO. “Epigenetics plays a key role in gene regulation and the interplay between lifestyle and environmental factors on biological systems. However, harnessing the full potential of epigenetic data has long been hindered by the challenges of data processing, analysis, and interpretation. With the introduction of our Bioinformatics Services, we aim to eliminate these barriers and empower researchers, clinicians, and other organizations to accelerate their research.”
Any researcher or research group that seeks to leverage DNA methylation microarrays can benefit from FOXO’s Bioinformatics Services. These services include ingesting and processing raw DNA methylation microarray data, performing sample- and probe-level quality control, and securely delivering publication-ready figures and results. FOXO’s expert team also offers the addition of advanced bioinformatic analyses including epigenome wide association studies (EWAS), and even AI-driven epigenetic biomarker development. These services can be applied to Illumina’s existing human and mouse DNA Methylation arrays, which cover over 935,000 and 285,000 CpG sites respectively. By leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms and world-class experts, the company’s bioinformatics platform can rapidly deliver accurate and high-quality data tailored to the needs of each client.
“Epigenetics is a nuanced science. Through years of experience, our team has developed niche expertise in bioinformatics with respect to epigenetics, specifically. Researchers who wish to incorporate epigenetic data into their studies can save valuable time and effort through our services offering,” says Brian Chen, Chief Science Officer.
As a leader in the field, FOXO remains committed to advancing epigenetic research and catalyzing breakthroughs in health and longevity. With Bioinformatic Services, FOXO is also opening the door to new research collaborations with industry and academic leaders.
For more information about FOXO and their bioinformatic services, please visit www.foxotechnologies.com.
About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”):
FOXO is at the forefront of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology. Their mission is to utilize the power of epigenetics and artificial intelligence to generate data-driven insights that promote optimal health and longevity outcomes for individuals and organizations alike.
