FPT’s akaBot Named a RPA Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation | Spring 2023

FPT, a global leading IT service provider, announced that its flagship robotic process automation (RPA) platform, akaBot, has been recognized as the Leader in the Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation, a popular high-level market overview by G2, one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces. Since its first time charting the Grid® Report in 2021, akaBot has been positioned in the Leader quadrant for four consecutive seasons.
Leveraging unbiased customer reviews, G2 recognized akaBot for its large market presence, and a high overall customer satisfaction score of 8.92/10. The platform has also been proven highly trusted by its clients, with a 100% convincing rating of 4 stars and above, with a vast majority, almost definite referral rate to other users (93%).
“We are pleased to be the only representative from Asia Pacific to make the Leader quadrant in the G2 Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation,” shared Mr. Giap Bui Dinh, CEO and Founder of akaBot. “akaBot is on track to become the leading Automation Solution Provider for emerging markets in the region with all services evolving around customer-first credo. With our comprehensive solutions, we are steadfast in our commitment to providing the highest quality services to our customers,” he added.
In the G2 Grid® Report for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) | Spring 2023, akaBot gained eight badges in the Leader Grid. This is the most number of badges that the product has ever achieved in a season.
Among akaBot’s thousands of clients is Pastry Pro, Malaysia’s largest supplier of premium quality baking ingredients, who echoed the G2 Grid® Report’s evaluation of the platform and recommended it as an excellent partner in automation technology.
“Thanks to akaBot, we are now benefiting from a more efficient process through fewer human errors and reduced work pressure with 90% of on-demand stock tracking processes being automated,” shared Mr. Ning Jia, Deputy Managing Director, Pastry Pro.
About akaBot
akaBot, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s leading IT corporation FPT, is the global provider of award-winning, comprehensive RPA and Hyperautomation services, aiming at helping organizations achieve operational excellence with minimum effort and low licensing cost. The platform has served over 3000 customers in 20 countries, automating over 5000 processes. akaBot is recognized internationally, particularly as the RPA Leader in G2’s RPA Report 2022, the Golden Globee Winner for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the year in Asia-Pacific at IT World Awards. For further information, please visit: https://akabot.com/
About FPT
FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2022, FPT recorded total revenue of US$1.87 billion and 40,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en
