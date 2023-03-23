FPT Software Cuts Ribbon on New Office in Seoul, South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2023--
FPT Software, Vietnam's leading IT service provider, today announced the inauguration of its latest office in Seoul, South Korea, and its 64th globally. With this new office, FPT Software is the first Vietnamese IT company to open a second office in the Korean market, in an effort to strengthen the company’s presence in the market and become a world-class, billion-dollar company.
The inauguration was attended by Vietnam National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, Vice President of the National Assembly Delegation, Ambassador of Vietnam to the Republic of Korea, H.E. Nguyen Vu Tung, FPT Corporation Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Software Korea CEO Ha Minh Tuan, senior executives from Korean partner companies and other distinguished guests.
Located in Seoul's new R&D hub for many leading enterprises, including LG, this new office allows FPT Software to work closer with its existing customers and further expand its Korean presence.
"Our business philosophy is to stay closer to our customers, which could let us reach and serve our customers better. FPT will continuously open new offices around the world. FPT Software's second office in Korea helps us expand our global network further and strengthen our ability to connect and accompany customers despite time and geography," FPT Corporation Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh said.
According to FPT Software Korea CEO Ha Minh Tuan, the new office is expected to address the shortage of IT talents here. “We also see strong demand for technology solutions such as AUTOSAR, IVI, SAP, Low-Code, Managed Services, and Digital Transformation. With this new office, FPT Software Korea is committed to helping local clients address their demands for both digital talent and emerging technologies,” Tuan shared.
"By 2025, FPT Software Korea set our sights on increasing revenue approximately six times, growing our workforce, and soon scaling up to be a Global Delivery Centre, assisting customers in the region," Tuan pledged.
Setting its first footprint in Korea in 2016, FPT Software has provided IT solutions and services to more than 20 customers; some notable partners include LG Electronics, LG CNS, Shinhan Bank, and Shinsegae I&C. Its clientele includes companies from various industries, such as Automotive, Finance, Healthcare, and more. In the near future, the company expects to develop and set up more offices in Korea’s key IT areas, such as Gangnam and Pangyo.
The newly inaugurated office asserts FPT Software’s rapid growth and commitment to becoming one of the Top 50 global digital transformation service providers by 2030.
FPT Software's new office is at JangHeung Building, 8-774 Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Korea.
