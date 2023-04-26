FPT Software Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Execution Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
FPT Software has been named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #AP50532623, April 2023)
This regional IDC MarketScape evaluates 15 MES solutions providers. The MES solution is evaluated based on the context of its core functionality, current performance, and new upcoming capabilities. The key functional components of MES solutions include production planning and scheduling, inventory management, process control, quality control, maintenance management and data collection, and analytics reporting.
"FPT software has been assisting several clients in transforming and achieving smarter operations, cost optimization, and customer satisfaction. We see this recognition as a testament to our edge in the global MES market," said Kinh Nguyen, Managing Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Solutions Group, FPT Software. "In the future, we are committed to bringing a highly skilled workforce and strong service support to continue helping our customers further modernize and optimize their manufacturing operations," Kinh pledged.
FPT Software has been supporting manufacturing clients in MES space since 2019. The company's solution focuses on improving manufacturing business models and is designed as an all-in-one MES package that covers some parts of an ERP system.
About FPT Software
FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue and over 25,000 employees in 27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, FPT Software delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, AR/VR, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and so on. The company has served over 1,000+ customers worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com/
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
