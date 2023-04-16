NANNING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 16, 2023--
Leading IT service provider FPT Software announced its newly opened Nearshore Development Center in Nanning, Guangxi Province, marking the company's 65th office globally. This development center assists the firm's expansion strategy and better serves the billion-people market, especially in the automotive industry.
Electric vehicles have emerged as a promising solution in various countries. With a massive production scale and favourable government policies, China is attracting several global automotive giants. FPT Software sees this as an opportunity to introduce its ready-made platforms and digital services to support businesses in this industry.
FPT Software has a solid workforce to address the increasing demand in the automotive sector, with more than 3,800 engineers currently supporting the world's leading car manufacturer partners. Its automotive services and solutions also meet international AUTOSAR standards set by automotive industry giants.
Located in Liangqing District, FPT Software's new delivery center is close to many top universities, spanning many majors from business and technology to social studies. This allows FPT Software to work closer with local university and university and educational institution partners to grow a robust talent pool, tapping the region’s growing IT industry. Additionally, as the capital of Guangxi province, Nanning is only 380 kilometres away from Hanoi, Vietnam. The strategic location facilitates trading and training exchange between the two countries.
“With the new nearshore development center in Nanning, we aim to enhance our competencies in automotive, manufacturing, and other industries. We will be able to bridge the language barriers and time zone differences and have more in-person engagement with our clients.”, FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha said.
“I hope the development center in Nanning will become the new growth engine for FPT Software in China. And I’m certain that our clients can rely on FPT Software for agile support from our expert team”, she added.
FPT Software’s Nanning development centre inauguration ceremony was attended by Vietnam Consul General in Nanning Do Nam Trung, Trade Consul Nguyen Huu Quan, FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President Nguyen Khai Hoan, representative of Guangxi Foreign Investment Promotion Office, other partner representatives and distinguished guests in China. It is located at 2823, Building 1, Wuxiang Hangyang City, 401 Wuxiang Avenue, Liangqing District, Nanning City, Guangxi.
