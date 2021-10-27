LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Fractyl Health, a life sciences company dedicated to developing novel therapeutic interventions aimed at reversing the metabolic disease epidemic, including type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced the publication of an innovative new model of metabolism, the Metabolic Balance Model.
The study synthesizes multiple streams of existing evidence from molecular biology through clinical observations to build a new paradigm for understanding the role of the small intestine in metabolic disease. The company believes the Metabolic Balance Model is one of the most comprehensive frameworks in this field. The Metabolic Balance Model identifies the proximal small intestine as an important target and highlights the key role it plays in nutrient sensing and signaling, and the critical importance of the relationship between the proximal and distal small intestine in establishing the balance required to remain metabolically healthy. Diets that are high in easily digested fats and sugars have been hypothesized to cause an overgrowth of the lining of the proximal small intestine, which may lead to an imbalance in nutrient sensing and signaling between the proximal and distal small intestine. It is this imbalance, which came to the attention of Fractyl Health’s founders, that then led to the company’s pursuit of therapeutic approaches that can potentially correct the hormonal signals from the intestine and stem the tide of metabolic diseases in society.
“Within the past three months, we have seen several publications from leading scientists that are filling in important understanding of the pathology in the lining of the gut caused by high fat and sugar diets, leading to metabolic diseases. We’re pleased to have partnered with some of the leading experts in type 2 diabetes research to produce this new paradigm for understanding the causal mechanism relating these gut changes to metabolic disease, based on pioneering research by Fractyl Health and others,” said Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Fractyl Health and the paper’s lead author. “Taking a fresh look at how we might correct the imbalance in the gut is necessary if we want to make a real difference in the lives of patients.”
“I have spent my career trying to better understand the underlying mechanisms of metabolic diseases in the body. Insights over the past 10 years have allowed us to reframe our understanding and elevate the role of the gut as a critical regulator of metabolism,” said Alan Cherrington, Ph.D., professor of medicine, the Jacquelyn A. Turner and Dr. Dorothy J. Turner chair in diabetes research, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and one of the paper’s authors. “What is exciting to me is that we now have a model for understanding the role of the gut that allows us to imagine how to potentially reverse metabolic disease by targeting this critical organ.”
The article, titled “ A Gut-Centric Model of Metabolic Homeostasis,” is published in the October issue of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology.
About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health is dedicated to developing novel treatments for metabolic diseases based on innovative scientific insights into the root causes of metabolic dysfunction. Fractyl Health’s lead product candidate, the Revita DMR System, is designed to be an outpatient endoscopic procedure for the thermal ablation of the duodenal mucosa to improve glycemic control and eliminate insulin needs in T2D patients that are inadequately controlled on long-acting insulin. The company’s discoveries offer the potential to address other metabolic diseases in the future, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NAFLD/NASH), in an effort to potentially reduce the global economic and healthcare burden of metabolic disease. Fractyl Health is a private life sciences company based in Lexington, Mass. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or www.twitter.com/FractylHealth
