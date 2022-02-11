PARIS — France will ease its mask requirements later this month as coronavirus infection figures fall.
From Feb. 28, the use of masks will no longer be mandatory indoors in places where people are required to provide proof of recovery or vaccination against COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Sports and cultural venues, as well as cinemas, restaurants and cafes, will be affected by the change.
In public transport and indoor areas where it is not mandatory to provide proof of recovery or vaccination, which in France includes the entire retail sector, masks will remain compulsory.
The wave of infections linked to the more contagious omicron variant is subsiding in France, the health authorities said on Friday. Within one week, the number of new infections fell by 29%.
In the greater Paris area, which was one of the first regions to be affected by the variant, infections fell by 37%.
The seven-day incidence, which is the number of new infections registered per 100,000 people within one week, fell to 2,449 across France and to 1,450 in the Paris region.
Hospital admissions fell by 15% in the same period and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell by 10%.
As of Tuesday, the period between the basic vaccination cycle (two jabs) and the booster will be reduced to four months. According to the latest figures, 78.9% of the population in France has received two shots, while 55.2% have received a booster jab.
©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.