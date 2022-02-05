FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Franconia residents have suggested making a special coin to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the settling of the community next year.
A committee has been formed to discuss celebrations throughout 2023, the Caledonian-Record reported.
“Certainly, summer will be the big gala celebration to coincide with the Old Home Day we have down here, a week after July Fourth holiday weekend,” said Kevin Johnson, who chairs the planning committee.“ We’ll have a tie-in with that celebration with the semiquincentennial celebration.”
Johnson said there was some discussion about what the community was actually celebrating — the original incorporation or the granting of the town, the second granting of the town that was revoked, or the settling of the town?
“We did the historical research and decided that the town was actually settled with people putting down stakes here back in 1773," Johnson said.