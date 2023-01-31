OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--
Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) has announced Frank Clepper as plan president for Molina Healthcare of Nebraska. He will lead the implementation of Molina’s operations in preparation for the January 2024 contract start date for Molina’s Medicaid program in Nebraska.
Prior to joining Molina, Clepper served as regional vice president for business with ChenMed. He previously worked for Amerigroup Kansas, a subsidiary of Anthem, in a variety of roles including market president for Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and Colorado.
“With his many years of experience as a leader in the health care industry, specifically in this region, Frank brings the knowledge and skills needed to make the Nebraska plan the best choice for the state’s Medicaid recipients,” said Dave Reynolds, executive vice president of regional health plans for Molina Healthcare.
Clepper has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Golden Gate University. He also served for two decades in leadership roles with the Army.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina served approximately 5.2 million members across 19 states as of September 30, 2022. For more information about Molina, please visit molinahealthcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005288/en/
Ben Jackey,Ben.Jackey@molinahealthcare.com, (502) 377-9484
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEBRASKA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT PHARMACEUTICAL NURSING MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH HOSPITALS
SOURCE: Molina Healthcare
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/31/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/31/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005288/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.