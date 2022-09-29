Franklin Center Celebrates Its New Campus and New Name

Franklin Center’s legacy donor, Robert Franklin Crosby, center, cuts the ribbon to officially celebrate the opening of their new campus in Golden Valley, MN, on September 28, 2022. Robert is joined by wife Teri Crosby, to his right, and lead donors John and Amy Higgins to his left. Others present include Franklin Center administrators, student, key donors, chamber of commerce representatives, Mayor Shep Harris, and Golden Valley city council members.