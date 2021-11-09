Franklin Junction Serves Up Growth Partnership With Fuku

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Franklin Junction, the innovative, global growth platform for restaurants navigating the age of digital ordering and delivery, today announces a national partnership with Fuku, David Chang’s fried chicken joint. Originally founded as a secret menu item in Momofuku Noodle Bar and expanding to its own NYC location in 2015, Fuku accelerates its national expansion by becoming a “growth brand” through its partnership with Franklin Junction and its Host Kitchen ® network.
Launched in 2020, Franklin Junction matches Host Kitchens ® – existing restaurants with the capacity to add a variety of delivery-only menus – with established growth brands interested in low-capital expansion to new markets through a digital-only presence. The two companies plan to open five host kitchen locations for Fuku by the end of 2021 in the Midwest and more than 50 locations across the U.S. by the end of 2022.
“We are honored to partner with Fuku to help power its growth,” states Rishi Nigam, CEO of Franklin Junction. “Given the sustained demand for delivery and the overwhelming popularity of Fuku, we are very excited to help Fuku expand via our Host Kitchen ® network, bringing its iconic chicken sandwiches to communities across the country.”
The partnership will make available Fuku’s tasty menu of sandos, chicken fingers, and waffle fries, which draws upon both Asian and American influences.
“At Fuku, we are looking to expand our footprint without having to sacrifice our high-quality product,” states Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku. “Franklin Junction will help us maintain our high standards and still execute a fast-to-market strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring our menu to more guests.”
About Franklin Junction
Franklin Junction solves the growth challenges of traditional restaurants in the digital age by pairing “Host Kitchens ®” with proven, nationally-recognized brands, for better customer acquisition, expansion, and revenue opportunities. From order management and revenue reconciliation to marketing and operations strategies, the Franklin Junction platform allows established restaurant operators to capitalize on demand for delivery and make the most of their kitchen capacity while enabling growth brands to expand without capital expense. At Franklin Junction, we are real partners for the virtual world.
For more information, visit https://www.franklinjunction.com.
About Fuku
Fuku is a fried chicken joint from David Chang that’s on a mission to change the way people think about fast casual. Fuku started with a fried chicken sandwich within the original Momofuku Noodle Bar in NYC and has since grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides. Guided by many of the same principles that David Chang instilled in Momofuku, Fuku is focused on offering guests approachable, tasty food that draws from both Asian and American influences.
