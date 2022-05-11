Franzia Shows off Classic American Summer Vibes With First Ever Limited-edition Wine Box Adorned in Stars and Stripes

RIPON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2022--
Franzia®, the world’s most popular wine, is raising a Salute to Franz with its first ever limited edition Franzia wine box adorned in stars and stripes. The seasonal box design is exclusively available on Franzia’s top selling Chillable Red 5L and 3L boxes. The limited-edition stars and stripes Franzia box will be available for purchase in retail locations nationwide in time for summer celebrations from Memorial Day to the Fourth of July while supplies last.
To support the limited-edition patriotic box design, Franzia is introducing a new Americana-themed version of the popular Franzia wine backpack designed to match the new limited-edition stars and stripes box design. The backpack holds a 5L box of Franzia with an opening for the pour spout. Franzia has also brought back favorites from last year’s Americana-themed collection including the iconic t-shirt showing Franzia with a bald eagle, a button-up shirt, baseball hat, sunglasses, and party cups, all designed with stars and stripes alongside the classic Franzia box and logo.
This commemorative box celebrates Franzia’s commitment to Fisher House Foundation and their continued efforts to support military and veteran families. Franzia will make their annual donation through the “ Salute to Franz ” promotion to the Foundation as well as contribute all profits from the sale of Franzia’s Patriotic Collection from May 1 to July 31, 2022. This is Franzia’s seventh year collaborating with Fisher House Foundation.
“We could not be more excited about the first ever Franzia Limited-Edition box design. Franzia is an essential at summer celebrations and now we have a box that is dressed for the party,” said Katie Hoefs, Franzia Marketing Manager. “Our exclusive stars and stripes Limited Edition box and merchandise celebrates our continued support of Fisher House Foundation and will help keep the spirit of the classic American summer going from Memorial Day on through Fourth of July. We are raising a salute to our Franzia ‘Franz’ this summer.”
To learn more about the limited-edition Franzia patriotic box design, the collaboration with Fisher House Foundation and Franzia’s patriotic merchandise, visit the Franzia website at https://www.franzia.com/salute-to-franz/.
About Franzia
Franzia has over 100 years of winemaking history. The winery was founded by Teresa Franzia, who planted her first vineyard in 1906 and took out a loan to start Franzia Brothers Wine Company in 1930. In 1985, Franzia became the first wine brand in America to package its wine in a box. Today Franzia continues to strive to uphold Teresa's legacy of quality, freshness, and value, winning over 150 awards from competitions and reviewers. The brand is celebrating its 26th year as the World’s Most Popular Wine by sales volume. For more information on Franzia, visit www.Franzia.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Fisher House Foundation
Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers around the world, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org
